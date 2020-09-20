As the presidential election kicks into its final gear, several movies and books are coming out, hoping to sway voters before Nov. 3. On the movie front, we have two very good documentaries to talk about, but let’s be completely honest, these both support the Democratic line of thought.
If you’re a fan of President Trump, these are probably not the films for you.
My favorite of the two is “The Way I See It,” which follows Pete Souza, the official White House photographer for President Obama. He’s developed an impassioned Twitter following lately by simply responding to Trump tweets with pictures of Obama dealing with a similar issue in a far more respectable manner.
He’s become the king of throwing shade at Trump, even though he didn’t know what that term meant when he began posting his White House pictures online.
The film evokes nostalgia by recounting notable moments from Souza’s time photographing U.S. presidents all the way back to Reagan. There are moments that will make you laugh, and moments that will make you cry. I’ll stop short of calling it an effective indictment of the current president because the film mostly takes issue with Trump’s out-of-the-ordinary approach to the job. I think there are more substantive arguments to be made.
For example, “All In: The Fight for Democracy” is a far more compelling movie because it focuses on the importance of voting in our democracy. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is the de facto narrator of the film, explaining how Jim Crow laws were designed to keep African-Americans from voting. The film then shifts to current-day politics, exposing contemporary Republican voter suppression tactics.
Did I mention that both films are preaching to the Democratic choir?
“All In” doesn’t reveal any new information about voter suppression, but give it credit for collating everything in one place. It makes compelling arguments that will get activists nodding their heads in agreement.
The surprise is that while “All In” makes the better logical argument, “The Way I See It” is far more compelling because of its emotion and humor. It’s a more enjoyable film to watch, and re-watch for some, while “All In” feels a bit like a high school civics lecture at times.
Still, both films are well-crafted and provide plenty to think about before you vote. I suppose they are aimed at the undecided voter, but is that really a thing any more in this highly polarized election cycle? If so, you might want to check out these two solid documentaries.