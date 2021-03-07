Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall were so happy with their comedy, “Coming to America,” that they vowed to never sully the film’s reputation with a crass sequel.
Never say never.
Fast forward 33 years and we get “Coming 2 America,” the sequel which hits Amazon Prime this weekend. I suppose it would be easy to accuse Murphy of cashing in on a beloved film, but the truth of the matter is that the new film is a lot of fun. It has plenty of nostalgia, laughs and a healthy dose of family-first heart.
Most of the original cast is back, with Murphy leading the charge as the king of the fictional African country of Zamunda. He seems happy living with his wife (Shari Headley) and his three daughters, but trouble is brewing with the general (Wesley Snipes) of the neighboring country of “Nextdoria.”
Worried about assassination attempts, the King realizes that he needs a male heir. His servant (Arsenio Hall) reveals that the King got so high one day during his first trip to America, that he’s forgotten about an affair he had with a local woman (Leslie Jones). It turns out that he has a son (Jermaine Fowler) living in New York!
It’s a fun little story that gives us ample opportunity to catch up with most of the film’s original cast. It is great to see James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Paul Bates, John Amos and Louie Anderson, and it’s just as much fun watching Murphy and Hall reprising the side character roles from the original.
You want to see the very definition of instant 80’s nostalgia? Just try keeping the grin off your face when the King of Zamunda walks back into that barbershop in Queens 30 years later and finds that the old barbers are still there.
More grins of delight come with seeing all of Murphy’s famous friends popping up in amusing cameo performances. Movie stars and music royalty show up to give the film some nice energy. The other new addition is Wesley Snipes, having a ball playing the bad guy. He’s so much fun to watch that they should consider giving him his own spin off comedy.
I also appreciate Murphy’s desire to keep the film’s romance and family themes honorably serious. The funny stuff comes from the zany side characters once again, leaving the film’s heart intact. It turns out that the King is just a big old softie who believes in true love and wants his family to be happy.
I watched the original film the day before screening the sequel. The 1988 film takes a while to get going, but the sequel has a more modern approach to comedy. In many ways, I think I may actually prefer this new film, although I realize that much of its success is built on the foundation of the first film.
Still, I had a blast watching “Coming 2 America.” This is a film that might benefit from playing in a packed theater, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had at home, catching up with the King of Zamunda and his crazy friends.