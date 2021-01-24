“Our Friend” is a tear-jerker.
This is the true story of a woman who’s dealing with terminal cancer, so it’s only natural that there should be some tears. But “Our Friend” is also a feel-good movie because it’s the story of a man who puts his life on hold to help his friends through the cancer diagnosis. There are more than a few tears of gratitude from this man’s selfless actions.
The problem is that these sad tears and grateful tears don’t easily run together. I suspect that the filmmakers will say that real life is messy, but the film is so uneven in tone that despite the tears, it’s difficult to become genuinely invested in the story. It’s also all over the map with a confusing story structure and subplots that don’t really go anywhere.
It’s a whiplash-inducing movie that has its good moments, but less-than-stellar writing and unfocused direction keep “Our Friend” from truly shining.
Still, the performances are quite good, especially Jason Segel who plays the titular friend. He plays Dane, the man who gives up his job and girlfriend and moves to Alabama to help when his friend (Dakota Johnson) gets the terminal diagnosis and her husband (Casey Affleck) doesn’t know how to respond.
The other big factor here is the couple’s two young daughters, and the film could have easily been called “Our de Facto Uncle” because of the way Dane takes the girls under his wing and helps them get through the loss of their mother.
You guessed it — more tears are earned from this selfless relationship as well.
Segel has always been good at mixing likeable comedy with vulnerability in his characters, and this is one of his best performances yet. Johnson is also pretty good, but she spends so much of the movie in her death bed that her performance is muted. Affleck was fine, I suppose, but his performance pales in relation to Segel.
My biggest problem with “Our Friend” is the shifting tone and the way the story is told by flitting around from “before the diagnosis” to the current day and then back again to the before times. It struggles to build momentum. Exacerbating the problem, the film also indulges in detours that explore everything from extra marital affairs to the contemplation of suicide. It seems like a lot of unnecessary filler for a film that’s already dealing with life and death stakes.
That’s a shame because “Our Friend” is based on an incredible real-life event. This story of a man who puts his life on hold to help his friends should have been a fascinating character study. Instead, it’s an unfocused movie about a man who deserves a much better movie than this.