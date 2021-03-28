Liam Neeson and Keanu Reeves have found great success in the later parts of their careers by playing a series of aging men who can, when pushed too far, bring a world of hurt down upon their cinematic foes. It turns out that channeling older male empowerment fantasies can be quite lucrative, as the “Taken” and “John Wick” movies have been huge box office hits.
That’s all well and good, but both of these men have action-hero bodies and cool personas that makes the stories somewhat plausible. Where’s the hero for the average Joe who may not be in his fighting prime any longer?
Enter “Nobody,” with Bob Odenkirk in the central role. With apologies to Odenkirk, his schlubby physicality is the key to this surprising and highly enjoyable action thriller.
Odenkirk plays Hutch, a suburban dad with two kids, a job he hates and a loveless marriage. Things change after a home burglary that leaves our hero feeling emasculated. It turns out that once upon a time, Hutch worked as an enforcer for the government. It doesn’t take much of a push to bring him out of retirement and eventually into a full-on assault against the Russian mafia.
If the film sounds like “John Wick,” that’s probably because it’s written by the same guy who did those movies. The difference is that this film keeps the humor closer to the surface. Yes, it still has lots of crazy action sequences, but Odenkirk is always quick to disarm the tension with a sardonic quip or an odd facial expression.
Despite the film’s comic themes, “Nobody” doesn’t skim on the ultra-violence. Hutch proves to be a lethal fighter, with a bus melee with five thugs, for example, proving to be one of the better hand-to-hand fight sequences that I’ve ever seen. We also get high-speed car chases and gun battles. If you’re a fan of fight movies, I guarantee you’ll get a kick out of this film.
Yet as much as I enjoyed the action, it’s the dark humor that makes “Nobody” so memorable. In addition to Odenkirk’s comic abilities, we also get Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd playing his father-in-law. He’s quite funny, as are the on-the-nose pop songs that populate the soundtrack. On paper they would seem to be too cheesy for a serious action flick. Here, they’re perfect.
Not everything is perfect, though. We’ve obviously seen this story a million times before, most of the bad guys are generic casualties waiting to happen, and even the family characters are more caricature than fleshed out creations.
Despite these obvious problems, I found “Nobody” to be very enjoyable. Sure, it’s just another bloody action fantasy, but there’s no denying that the film packs a visceral punch and that the humor left me grinning throughout the entire film.
I’ll stop short of saying that nobody will dislike “Nobody,” but for guys like me, it’s a whole lot of empowering fun.