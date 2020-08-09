“The Secret Garden” was first published in 1911 and quickly became a staple of children’s literature, especially among young girls. Given its popularity, it’s not surprising that there have been multiple film adaptations as well as a TV series and even a Broadway musical.
This weekend finds the release of yet another film version. While I’m not a huge fan of the book, I must admit that I enjoyed this latest film, mostly because it doubles down on the magical content that only flits around the edges of the original material. It’s this sense of magic and wonder that elevates this film above the rest.
The filmmakers have taken considerable liberties with the text, moving the story forward to 1947. I’m not sure much was gained by this, but suffice it to say that young Mary (Dixie Egerickx) is still whisked off to her uncle’s estate following the death of her parents. Things are bleak for Mary as she struggles to find her place in a household run by her dour uncle (Colin Firth) and demanding housekeeper (Julie Walters), but things look better when she gets the chance to play in a garden hidden behind high walls and a locked gate.
The garden is amazing. It is as lush as any tropical rain forest and filled with plants that bloom in response to Mary’s emotions. If that’s not enough, it’s populated by some magical animals and soon becomes a place of healing for Mary and a few young friends.
The young actors in the film do a pretty good job here, considering that they are all film novices. I still hate that Mary and her cousin, Colin (Edan Hayhurst) begin the story as such spoiled children that they are dislikeable for the first half of the movie, but that’s just setting up the redemption arc of the story. Still, this character growth has always seemed a bit forced to me — I told you I’m not a huge fan of the story.
As for the notable grown up actors, I’m afraid that they don’t offer much. “The Secret Garden” has always been about the lives of the children, so unused adult acting talent doesn’t really affect the movie other than another forced bit of character growth at the end.
Ultimately the kids are solid, and the cinematography and production design are superb. I also love that the running time is a tight 99 minutes as several of the previous films were too slack-paced for my personal tastes. Add in a soaring musical score and “The Secret Garden” becomes a great family film that’s full of friendship and lots of magic.
Perhaps they should have changed the title to “The Magic Garden.”