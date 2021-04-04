If there was ever a movie that cried out to be seen on a huge movie theater screen, it would be Godzilla vs. King Kong. Not only does this film feature two towering movie monsters, but they both have distinctive roars that will sound best when booming out over a movie theater’s sound system.
In the spirit of full disclosure, I screened “Godzilla vs. Kong” on my home system. I have a pretty good set up, but I spent much of the time thinking that I should go see it in a theater to get the full effect. That being said, there’s no doubt that this film is a lot of fun, even if you see it on a smaller screen.
Theater owners obviously hope that this is the film that convinces audiences to start revisiting their theaters, but HBO Max fans should also be pleased that they can stream this title in the comfort of their home. It will play well either way because the movie delivers on its titular promise. This is a battle to the death between Godzilla and King Kong, and their city-wrecking melees are simply awesome to watch.
As for the rest of the film? Not so much.
The poor screenwriter had to cobble together plot elements from two unrelated previous films and then shove in new storylines about a sinister tech group, a muckraking podcaster and a scientific expedition to find a hollow earth portal. None of it makes a lick of sense. The plot is a jumbled mess with characters running around on autopilot, skipping over plot holes and depending on coincidences to make things work out in the end.
But that doesn’t really matter. Nobody is coming to see this film for any reason other than the title card bout — which we get to see twice along with several other individual action sequences. It makes for an edge-of-your seat, full grin thrill ride of a movie.
Credit to the animators for making King Kong into an absolutely believable creation. I didn’t notice anything that seemed fake. Godzilla is also fully-photorealistic, but Kong seems a bit more realistic to me.
Part of that is because Kong is anthropomorphized, giving him emotions that reveal pain or sorrow on his face, which allows wee human spectators to get sucked into the action even more. With apologies to Mr. Godzilla, but it’s Kong that we are all really cheering for in this movie.
We may quibble about some changes to Kong’s character, but he is the star of the show and it is a lot of fun watching him square off against Godzilla. If you want something more than that, you will probably be disappointed, but for most of us, watching the two big guys duke it out makes for a great night out at the movie theater, or at home.