The producer of the “Divergent” movie series tries his hand at another sci-fi thriller that features a cast of up-and-coming young actors. As was the case in those previous films, this new film, “Voyagers,” does have some moments, but not nearly enough of them to make this into anything but a by-the-numbers genre piece aimed solely at a teenage demographic.
The story takes place in the near future when humanity has all but exhausted planet Earth, so they decide to send humans out to colonize another planet. The trip will take 86 years, so somebody decides to fill the rocket ship with a bunch of children and one human chaperone.
What could possibly go wrong?
Colin Farrell plays the caretaker, but this isn’t his story. Instead, the movie focuses on the hot young crew and what happens after they decide to stop taking their morning medicine, which had been suppressing their hormones, keeping them docile and focused on their mission.
Without the suppressants, the crew’s hormones run wild and the story begins to look like it might devolve into a PG-13 rated space orgy. Things take an ominous turn when the two alpha males (Tye Sheridan and Fionn Whitehead) clash over a girl (Lily Rose-Depp) and the movie quickly evolves into “Lord of the Flies in Space.”
In order to keep ramping up the tension, the hormone-raging junior astronauts find a hidden room filled with guns. I suppose that every space ship needs a hidden armory, just in case the crew splits into factions and wants to start shooting at each other.
After all, what could possibly go wrong?
As you might guess, I’m not a fan of “Voyagers.” The screenplay strains credulity and while the actors try their best to make it work, it ends up being a bunch of posing and laughable line readings. Only Whitehead, as the film’s villain, makes any impression.
The direction isn’t much better. This is perfunctory, by-the-numbers direction that reminds me of a film school graduate’s first feature. There are a few particularly laughable editing decisions where the crew’s emotions are evoked through juxtaposition to shots of predatory animals back on Earth.
To be fair, nobody was expecting “Voyagers” to be an artistic triumph. This is a space thriller where the hot young cast is the main reason to see this film. I suppose that the film succeeds in terms of genetics, and I can’t deny the visceral kick of some the final action moments.
That’s rather faint praise for the only film opening in theaters this weekend. Hollywood is usually adept at churning out mediocre-but-watchable genre films. “Voyagers” stretches to reach that nominal level of quality.