There was a time, not too long ago, when a good Cold War spy thriller would automatically set my heart racing. Not only did these films have plenty of drama and tension, but the stories had a proximity to real world events that frequently made them seem like important political messages, as well as exciting works of cinema.
But the Cold War isn’t quite so urgent any longer, which is perhaps part of the reason why a new spy thriller, “The Courier,” left me unmoved. The story is interesting, the acting is good and the production design is top notch, but the film just didn’t grab me in the same way that it might have done had this film been produced 30 years ago.
“The Courier” tells the story of how the British government used a businessman to smuggle state secrets out of Russia in the days leading up to the Cuban Missile Crisis. They thought that they couldn’t get one of their trained spies into Russia, so they asked Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) to expand his business into Russia, and to bring back information being passed along by Soviet Col. Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze).
This is one of those story set ups that seems implausible, even though the whole thing is based on real life events. It’s quite impressive that Wynne, who had no training in spy craft, ended up becoming one of the most important undercover assets of the time.
It’s no wonder that an actor like Benedict Cumberbatch would want to sink his teeth in this role. Wynne is a national hero who had to scramble to complete his mission and shows great courage in service to his country. It’s a great part. Unfortunately, the filmmakers don’t lionize Col. Penkovsky to the same extent. The story is told from the British point of view, minimizing the Soviet mole’s affect even though he was the man who was risking the most.
I wonder what would have happened if the filmmakers had hired an actor of Cumberbatch’s stature and beefed up his part to match.
“The Courier” also spends time exploring the friendship that develops between the two men. That ends up being a unique touch in a film that otherwise hits all of the classic spy movie tropes, with middling effect. As I mentioned earlier, those plot elements that seemed so engrossing back in the day come across as a little creaky now.
Ultimately, “The Courier” is a film that does a lot of things well, and I expect that there are still plenty of fans of Cold War Thrillers who will enjoy this film very much. For my part, I was left shrugging my shoulders and wondering what might have been had the filmmakers cast a strong co-lead to play against Cumberbatch, or if they had simply produced this story several decades earlier.