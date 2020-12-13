I saw “The Prom” on Broadway a few years ago, and spent the intermission talking to the woman who sat next to me. She worked for a theater company in Salt Lake City and had been worried about the play’s subject matter, giving her concerns about how it would fare in her conservative city.
Those concerns had evaporated by the end of the show. “The Prom” simply has too much good-hearted humanity, plus all the humor and rousing music and dance numbers. We both leapt to our feet for a standing ovation and never gave the content a second thought.
Fast forward to 2020 and “The Prom” makes its way to Netflix as a passion project for director Ryan Murphy. You can tell he’s not alone in his love for the show, considering the A-list cast assembled to bring this musical to life.
Leading the cast are Meryl Streep and James Corden, playing two Broadway actors who are trying to revive their careers when they hear that an Indiana high school has barred a lesbian couple from attending the Prom. Hoping to drum up some publicity, they gather two friends (Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells) and head out to Indiana with the intention of teaching the local yokels some much-needed lessons about inclusion.
Their plans do not go smoothly.
“The Prom” takes great delight in skewering the cluelessness of these liberal elites. They are portrayed as being so out of touch with middle America that they run the risk of making things worse for the two high school girls (Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose) who just want to dance at their prom.
That being said, the Broadway actors do have some lessons to teach the young women about confidence and standing up for what’s right. Once given these tools, the young women are able to turn around and impart the film’s main message of love is love. It’s quite an impactful message.
Despite all of this, the film does still have some problems. The actors are great, but they’re not on the same level as the Broadway actors who have made singing and dancing part of their daily careers. On a similar note, it’s impossible to capture the magic of live theater in a film. I miss the electric moment of sitting in the dark with 1,000 strangers, and realizing that you’re all grinning from ear-to-ear at what’s taking place up on the stage.
I also think that the play still has some issues with the plot, which is so focused on bridging the gap between musical numbers that it doesn’t always give the characters enough time to properly develop.
I assure you these are minor concerns. “The Prom” has plenty of delightful song and dance numbers. The cast is undeniably talented and it’s obvious that they are having a ball making this movie. Most importantly, that message of basic humanity and goodness is so stirring that it will make you want to stand and cheer by the time the final credits roll.