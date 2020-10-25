I’m not alone in proclaiming that the 2006 film “Borat” is a comic masterpiece, both because of the film’s outrageous characters and situations, but also because of its cutting social criticism of hypocritical American values. Unfortunately, the film was so popular that it was deemed impossible to do a sequel because the character of Borat became recognizable on any street in America.
Fast forward 14 years and the general public is still very familiar with Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen), but perhaps not so much that the actor couldn’t take a shot at a sequel. Which is how Borat once again comes to America, in the humorously titled Amazon production of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”
It turns out that Borat has been in prison for embarrassing his country in the original film, but he’s paroled just in time for the sequel. Government officials hope to curry favor with the U.S., so they task Borat with delivering a bribe to none other than Mike Pence. The gift is supposed to be a famous sex monkey, but after a shipping tragedy, Borat decides to gift the VP with his daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova) instead.
The bulk of the film deals with turning Tutar into an ideal American woman. Much of the humor comes at the expense of those who are complicit in degrading this young woman in order to make a buck. Of course, even more of the humor comes by being as crude as possible and watching the horrified reactions from bystanders.
As in the first film, much of this takes place in the real world, but I’m not entirely convinced that some of these scenes aren’t scripted with actors this time around. Not entirely believing that the events are real saps much of the fun out of the film. The been-there-done-that jokes also seem a bit stale at times, making “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” into a lesser comedy than the original.
For my part, the fresh new material comes from Bakalova, who is doing the clueless Borat schtick but in female form. She is every bit as fearless and as funny as Cohen in this film. These two inspired lunatics carry the movie.
There are some real-world figures that also figure prominently in the mayhem, including one big name whose shocking behavior should get people talking. There are a few local folk who should also be ashamed of their behavior.
Ultimately, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is still a lot of fun. The awkward situations and the coarse humor still elicit plenty of laughs. The social criticism is also quite sharp, although blunted a bit because the concept isn’t as fresh this time around. If you were a fan of the original film, you’ll probably enjoy this lesser sequel.
But, as Borat might say, this film is still very nice.