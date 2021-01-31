I love a good crime thriller. I get a kick out of movies where dogged police officers match wits with cunning killers. These types of stories get my pulse racing, especially when they are paired with a stylish director and a talented group of actors.
Which is exactly why I was so excited to see “The Little Things,” the new Denzel Washington movie. The film has everything it needs to be a superb crime thriller, but the paper pedigree isn’t enough this time around.
I hated “The Little Things.”
Set in the ‘90s, Denzel Washington stars as a former LA detective who ran into a serial killer case so troubling that it nearly destroyed his life. He had a heart attack. He got divorced. He was forced to leave the police force. He’s trying to get his life back on track, but he can’t stop thinking about the killer that got away.
He’s now working upstate for a sheriff’s department, but the screenplay conspires to bring him back to his old city, where he meets the cocky new detective (Rami Malek) who is now investigating a similar murder spree. After some initial apprehension, the two men team up to finally bring a killer to justice.
To their credit, I do think the actors do solid work. Washington has always been a charismatic hero and he’s easy to watch here. Malek is also quite good. He has a haunted look on his face that hints that he might not be the cocky top cop after all.
And then there’s Jared Leto, playing a suspect who just might be the killer. He doesn’t show up until halfway through the movie and then he proceeds to derail the story with an oddball performance that’s supposed to make us wonder if he’s a killer mastermind, or just a crazy loner.
These three men should have easily defined motivations, but they do things that make no sense. Why do these killing get under the detectives’ skin? They don’t seem to have much empathy for the victims, yet both men are driven by the need to solve this case.
I’m a little more forgiving about Leto’s performance, as he’s trying to add some ambiguity into his character’s motivations, but it’s muddled at best. Plus, if he’s such a cunning bad guy who’s always one step ahead of the police, why does he do so many dumb things?
I found myself shaking my head in disbelief at this nonsensical plot.
At one point in the film, Leto’s character says that “it’s the little things that get you caught.” That may be true for police work, but in filmmaking, it’s the big things like character motivations and plot that make “The Little Things” into such a disappointment.