These last few months have been a whirlwind of non-stop movie screenings, as Hollywood studios, press agents and indie-distributors threw more than a hundred films at me, hoping to garner votes for year-end awards.
It’s been exhausting, but also a lot of fun watching so many movies, many of which are terrific. Some, not so terrific.
Here are my picks for the best movies of 2019.
10. “1917”
Designed to look like one continuous camera shot, “1917” is a thrilling World War I action film with superb production design, genuine tension, and of course, amazing cinematography.
9. “Joker”
Joaquin Phoenix turns in a powerhouse performance in a comic book film that is so much more than just superhero fluff. In particular, the cinematography and production design fill this movie with striking images, making “Joker” into one of the most memorable films of the year.
8. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
More great production design on display in this film that transports you back to the golden days of Hollywood. Throw in a superb performance by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and you have one of Oscar’s frontrunning films here.
7. “Knives Out”
This modern take on an old-fashioned murder mystery is my pick for the best screenplay of the year. It also scores points for the creepy settings and costumes. Don’t forget the nimble direction by writer/director Rian Johnson and a game cast that brings lots of dark humor.
6. “The Farewell”
I was surprised by how much I was moved by this story of a Chinese-American family traveling back to China to visit their ailing grandmother. This is a funny-yet-touching story of how family bonds can stretch across oceans.
5. “Ford V Ferrari”
A muscular love letter to auto racing, that just happens to have a trio of superb performances at the center, plus all that sumptuous period detail and awesome sound design. The film may have some flaws, but this is a feel-good film that will make you cheer as well as appreciate the craftsmanship of Hollywood moviemaking when it’s firing on all cylinders.
4. “Marriage Story”
It may not the highest profile of this year’s crop of Netflix films, but “Marriage Story” is the one that floored me with its difficult-but-relatable story of two people trying to stay civil during their divorce. I loved the performances by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as well as the screenplay and direction by Noah Baumbach.
3. “Little Women”
Greta Gerwig takes a beloved American novel and gives it a few modern nudges. The end result is a film that stays true in spirit to the 1868 original, while making the characters more relatable for contemporary audiences. Mix in an amazing cast. a director at the top of her game and all those warm and fuzzy feelings and you have one my favorite films of the year.
2. “Parasite”
Bong Joon-ho may be the greatest director that most American audiences have never heard of, but that needs to change as he continues to churn out one off-kilter film after another. “Parasite” is the story of a family of grifters who con their way into the lives of a wealthy family. It works as both a horror/thriller as well as a deft critique of class structure in South Korea.
1. “Jojo Rabbit”
This divisive dark comedy isn’t for everybody, but I absolutely loved it. It’s the story of a little boy growing up in Nazi Germany, with Adolf Hitler as his silly imaginary playmate. It also has some serious moments as the boy is forced to confront his feelings about Judaism. I found it both moving and laugh-out-loud funny. Director Taika Waititi is quickly becoming one of my favorite filmmakers working today.
The non-ranked next 10: “Ash is Purest White,” “Bombshell,” “Booksmart,” “The Irishman,” “Judy,” “Les Misérables,” “Pain and Glory,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “The Two Popes” and “Uncut Gems.”