Melissa McCarthy has now made six comedies with her husband, writer/director Ben Falcone. I appreciate the desire to work with the ones you love, but unfortunately, these films have generally been mediocre efforts. I’m sad to say that it’s more of the same with their latest project, “Thunder Force.”
It’s a bit surprising to me because I like McCarthy. I think she’s an underrated dramatic actress and a gifted and game physical comedian. She should be making much funnier movies on a regular basis. She just needs better material, which is a problem when your hubby is the one penning your scripts.
Those issues aside, “Thunder Force” certainly had the potential to be funny. It’s set in a world where superpowered mutants run amok in the streets. Octavia Spencer plays the brilliant scientist who is working on a serum that would give the good guys the power to fight back. That noble plan goes awry when her old high school pal (McCarthy) blusters into the lab and is accidentally transformed into a crime fighter.
The film gets a lot of mileage out of dressing these two 50-year-old actresses up in skin type superhero costumes and sending them out to fight crime. To their credit, both actresses know that they look out of place and are nevertheless having a ball playing roles that would generally go to much younger performers.
The supporting cast is also having a lot of fun. Bobby Cannavale has always been good in bad guy roles, but it’s Jason Bateman who scores the biggest laughs. He’s a mild-mannered mutant with crab legs for arms. Sparks fly when McCarthy’s character sees him, although you’re not quite certain if it’s love at first sight or that she has a craving for hot buttered crab. Their seduction scenes are out-of-the-box funny.
This set up should be fertile comic soil, but so much of the film is spent trying to be a serious action movie that it loses comedic steam and turns into just another superhero flick. It’s a rudimentary story at best — there’s nothing here that would make the superhero fans clamor for more.
“Thunder Force” is much better when the comedy and the themes of sisterhood take center stage. That, and Bateman, makes the film enjoyable, especially when you can see it for free on Netflix, but I’m still left thinking that this film could have been so much more.
Apologies to Falcone, but somebody needs to get Melissa McCarthy a better script. The actress should be doing much better things than “Thunder Force.”