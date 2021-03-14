A film that features Sir Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman is sure to capture the attention of anybody who loves great acting. These are, after all, two of our finest actors working in cinema today. I am happy to report that they are in top form in the difficult new drama, “The Father.”
Hopkins plays the titular father, an elderly man who is slowly succumbing to age and dementia. Colman plays the daughter who has put her life on hold to care for her father, even though she wants to move to Paris with a new beau. The news that she wants to leave does not sit well with dear old dad.
Colman is wonderful, giving us a nuance character who is conflicted by filial loyalty and the desire to tend to her own needs. The supporting players (Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell) are also quite good, but as you might expect, this movie belongs entirely to Hopkins.
He is absolutely brilliant.
“The Father” reminds me somewhat of “King Lear” as the character is a fascinating mix of vulnerable-old-man and raging tyrant. He can also be a charming old coot, as he proves when he sets out to woo a potential new caretaker (Poots), a woman who is 40 years his junior. She seems charmed by his attention. His daughter, who has seen his darker nature, is not so impressed.
The growing dementia is the other interesting part of this story, one that we get to experience first-hand as characters appear and disappear, and we’re left trying to figure out what’s real and what’s just the product of a deteriorating mind. It’s quite disorienting, which I’m certain is intentional.
As you might surmise, this is not a fun-and-happy movie. “The Father” can be a difficult slog at times, both because of the difficult nature of the central character and the serious subject matter. This story of a cantankerous old man trying to hold on to his dignity while his daughter deals with end of life issues is deadly serious, but thanks to the masterful acting and direction, the film easily holds your attention.
That’s not to say that the film is perfect. I do think there are some pacing issues that will probably keep “The Father” out of the Academy Award Best Picture race. But the actors, especially Sir Anthony Hopkins, should certainly be recognized with a Best Actor nod. In my view, it’s one of his best performances in a career already known for superb acting.