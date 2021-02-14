I suspect that if you ask most Americans about the Black Panther Party, the first thing that will pop into their heads will be vague notions of criminal activity and gun battles with local police. Right or wrong, that has been the mainstream view since the 1960s, which is why it’s striking that the Panthers are the good guys in the new film, “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Yes, they are still involved in some shady stuff, but this movie paints them as unquestioned heroes fighting to make their communities better. It’s the U.S. government playing the villains in this film. The FBI and police are portrayed here as being so racist and opposed to the Civil Rights Movement that they are willing to break every law in order to get their way.
This culminates in 1968 when Chicago police burst into the home of Fred Hampton to assassinate him.
Daniel Kaluuya plays Hampton, the fiery Panther chairman targeted by the government. We meet him through the eyes of a car thief (LaKeith Stanfield) who is coerced into becoming a deep cover informant for the FBI. As much as this film is a biography of Fred Hampton, it’s also a fascinating portrait of a man who was willing to betray his brothers for personal gain.
Both Kaluuya and Stanfield are superb here, with the former getting serious Academy Award buzz for his performance. I’m also a big fan of Dominique Fishback who plays Hampton’s wife. She brings some much-needed tenderness to this film, which is otherwise dominated by men. Indeed, she makes one of the film’s strongest impressions when she stands up to the police who had just gunned down her husband, even though she was nine months pregnant with his child at the time.
The final player to mention is Jesse Plemons, who plays the FBI agent assigned to handle the investigation. He is given a few moments of regret, but for the most part he is perfectly fine with doing whatever it takes to nail the man his bosses want to silence. His indifference to the abuse of power is chilling.
Mix those four superb performances in with solid production design, impressive cinematography and a director with a strong point of view, and “Judas and the Black Messiah” ends up as one of the best films of the last year.
It’s interesting that this is the third of a quartet of recent films about the government’s attempts to squelch the Civil Rights Movement. All four are impressive works of art. If you are interested, I strongly recommend that you also check out “The United States vs. Billy Holliday,” “MLK/FBI” and to a lesser extent, “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”