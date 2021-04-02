I’ve struggled with a brutal one-two punch of depression and anxiety for nearly 17 years and it never gets easier.
Every day like clockwork my brain queues up a long list of nagging questions, leaving me to endlessly wonder about my self worth. Am I doing well enough at work? Where am I going to be in 20 years? Did I talk too much on that last phone call? What if the Yellowstone Supervolcano blows up? It blurs together into an exhausting roar of sound and hopelessness I’m always batting away.
Most days, I can quiet it down. Other times it reaches a breaking point and I can barely keep my head up. It seems easier to quit.
The kindness of friends, family, strangers and the open discussions about mental health from other writers, both in fiction and nonfiction, keeps me going. Sometimes all it takes is a simple gesture of understanding to help someone down off the ledge. And no one captured the importance of this more recently than Leesa Cross-Smith in her February release “This Close to Okay.”
It begins on a bridge with Emmett standing on the wrong side of the railing in the pouring rain. Tallie, a recently divorced therapist, sees him pondering a drop off the edge and she stops to talk him down and into a coffee shop. What follows is an emotionally intense weekend together while she tries to help him heal from deep despair and she ends up working through some of her own problems. And no, this is not the romantic setup you think it is.
There’s so much this book gets right about mental health. With deft dialogue, Cross-Smith tackles a lot of nuanced emotions in a raw, but accessible way. She plumbs the depths of the decisions leading a suicidal person to plan to die and the complex whirlwind of emotions that come after stepping back toward life. What next? What do you do with your time after you originally decided you no longer wanted any?
The heart of this story is Tallie and Emmett, in a room, having a long conversation. Yes, there are other side characters, and yes, there are other plot points, but the heart of the book is these two characters coming together and helping each other in ways they never expected. There may not be any flash set pieces here, but the honesty of two well-formed characters navigating a web of complex emotions together makes for essential reading.
Anyone with mental health struggles will likely see a piece of themselves in both of these characters. Getting to know their struggles, whether it’s Tallie’s difficulties processing her ex-husband starting over in a new state or Emmett’s overwhelming grief, reads as its own kind of therapy.
If I’ve learned anything from my years of mental illness, it’s that it comes in cycles. Sometimes you’re the one on the bridge in the rain and sometimes you’re the one coaxing a person in need down to safety. I’ve been in dark places before, and I’ve had the pleasure of supporting friends when they’re in the thick of it, too. This book delights in the simple ways we save each other.
It gave me hope at the end of a dark year and I think it will do the same for you.