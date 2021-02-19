Nigeria is often viewed as the heart of African literature, but Wayetu Moore is pulling its neighbor Liberia into the literary spotlight.
In her surprising 2018 debut novel “She Would Be King,” Moore retells the founding of the country of her birth with magical realism that illuminates the complex history of Liberia. The story follows three residents with magical powers as they journey through the waning days of colonization in the 19th century. I’ve never read a story quite like it.
It doesn’t hurt that Liberia has one of the most unique origin stories on the whole continent. It was founded by the American Colonization Society, a group of Americans who pushed free Black Americans to leave North America and return to Africa instead of staying in the United States as free men. After its founding in the 1840s, Liberia stayed independent while the rest of Africa was colonized by Europeans in the lead-up to the Civil War. It’s the only African country with direct American colonial influence.
This created a fascinating blend of different groups converging on the country, including formerly enslaved Black Americans, Afro-Caribbeans and the indigenous people already living there. One of the amazing strengths of “She Would Be King” is how Moore used each of her three main characters and their powers to represent the different interests in Liberia and how they came together to form the resilient people we know today.
There’s June Dey, a runaway slave from a Virginia plantation with otherworldly strength who accidentally washes up in Liberia, and Norman Aragon who escaped from captivity in the Caribbean who can disappear at will. And the story’s namesake, Gbessa, banished from her village in Liberia and returned later to find out she can no longer die.
The story is chock full of fascinating fantasy elements, like a man with a ghost for a mother who doesn’t realize she’s dead until he finds her own grave. Each of the main trio’s origin stories is gripping in its own right, but like a good Marvel film, the story really takes off when they find each other and their strengths come together as they try to bring the fledgling country together.
Moore’s writing sings with beautiful language, but her greatest strength is how she uses every bit of character, story and image to make a broader point about the complexities of Liberia’s history. While I was reading, I kept taking breaks to read up on the history of the country and I was amazed at how many details she used in the story to connect back to real events. It’s entertaining, but it encourages you to read between the lines and learn more about the complexities of the place she’s sharing with us.
Like any novel about African colonization and being Black in the Western World in the 19th century, there’s darkness and violence here. It features heavily in the first half, but what I found most unique about this book is Moore quickly moves past it into a story about how these characters reclaimed their pain and turned it into power they could use to help their countrymen.
This book sits on the shelf between African American literature classics like Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad” and legendary Nigerian author Chinua Achebe’s books about the tensions of 19th and 20th century Nigeria. It’s a unique blend of using magical realism to tell a broader truth and a deep study of the formation of a country often overlooked in American classrooms.
I learned so much from this story and I hope Moore writes many other books.