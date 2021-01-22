Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington fifty-eight years ago and shared a dream with the world.
In the now iconic speech heard many times over, he hoped for a nation where his children would be “not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” We’ve since had Black Americans in our top two elected offices, legally integrated our public spaces and people of color work in top spots of every field imaginable from coast to coast. The world looks so different than when MLK hit the streets.
But, just because it looks different doesn’t mean there aren’t deeply persistent inequities baked into our society.
To understand the depth of racism in the United States and how it manifests itself in different ways, I can look no further than to recommend Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkinson. These two stunning, but different, works are great pieces of nonfiction breaking down how racism is written in America’s DNA and all the ways it continues to dog us.
Wilkinson’s “Caste,” which came out last fall on the heels of the civil rights movement following the killing of George Floyd, is an incredible, paradigm-shifting book. Using reams of research ranging from multiple disciplines, Isabel Wilkerson argues America wasn’t built out of systemic racism, but instead rests on a foundation of a caste system. At first, this idea may seem far-fetched, but as she lays out comparisons to India and to Nazi Germany and develops her definition of caste, it cannot be more clear.
I’ve seen this classified as a history book, but I think it fits more as a work of sociology or anthropology. Instead of enlightening the reader to little-known historical events, Wilkerson stitches together history, sociological studies and personal experiences into a bone-chilling autopsy of America’s unique cruelties. She talks about slavery, the heyday of eugenics, the Civil War, Civil Rights, redlining, the election of Barack Obama and a whole slew of events all the way up until COVID-19 hits. It’s so much more than a history. It’s a reckoning.
And it’s more than just her research here that’s stunning. Her writing also shines, with nearly every sentence in the heavy tome begging to be quoted. The concepts here can be hard to wrap your head around, but she artfully uses metaphors, such as likening caste to an usher pointing theater-goers to their seats, to keep readers going.
While “Caste” is broad, “Just Mercy” is a much more focused account of one attorney’s work to help prisoners sentenced to death in Alabama. In this memoir, Stevenson accounts his work to launch the Equal Justice Initiative as a young lawyer in Montgomery and his work to tackle inequality in the justice system one case at a time. The book also documents the Equal Justice Initiative’s work to free their most famous client, Walter McMillian, who was falsely accused of murdering a white woman in Monroeville, Alabama and sentenced to death in the late 1980s.
You might have already seen the 2020 film adaptation starring Jaime Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, but what the book brings to the table is Stevenson’s personable, but detailed explanation of the systemic brokenness of the justice system. He gets into mandatory minimums, how changes in prosecution led to a rise in more stringent sentences, the growth of the incarcerated population and more. He also digs deep into the range of Americans put behind bars for life for crimes committed in their youth, and his legal battles to free them.
Layer by layer, Stevenson peels back aspects of the criminal justice system and how it interfaces with poverty and race many Americans aren’t aware of. He artfully connects the dots of systems coming together to form oppression, while also including stories of people he met in prisons and fought to defend in courtrooms. Plus, there’s Stevenson’s special brand of empathy at the heart of the story and his consistent aim to put people, no matter their flaws, at the center of his work.
Both of these books can seem bleak at times, and might be hard to pick up after a particularly trying year. But they provide some measure of hope and solutions to the problems they bring up. “Just Mercy” is filled with success stories from court and discussions on policy to help anyone interested get more involved in criminal justice reform, but he also works on a human level of asking readers to simply think more about those behind bars in the hopes of making change. You can’t help but be inspired.
And in “Caste,” Wilkinson ends the book with a rousing call to arms on how to address the deep rifts in our society. She gives a brilliant nod to post-Nazi Germany as an example we can look toward, with their focus on reconciling with the past and righting the wrongs that occurred during World War II. It leaves you on an upward swing.
These books are only two in a sea of highly lauded titles about America’s long, dark history with race, but I learned immensely from both of them and I think anyone else would, too.