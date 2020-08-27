The hype is real for "The Vanishing Half."
This stunning novel starts with twin sisters growing up in Jim Crow-era Mississippi in an all Black town where its residents value light skin over all else. They were inseparable as children, but as adults they split in two different directions: one black and one white.
Going against the grain of their town, Desiree marries a Black man with dark skin and has a "blue-black" daughter named Jude, but her sister Stella takes another path. She poses as white in order to get a secretary job in New Orleans and begins an affair with her white boss, whom she marries, has a daughter with and moves to Los Angeles where she passes as white for the rest of her life.
Weaving in and out of time and between multiple points of view, "The Vanishing Half" follows the two sisters' divergent paths in life and those of their daughters in the United States before coming together again. It might sound like a simple story about passing and colorism in the vein of Phillip Roth's "The Human Stain" or Toni Morrison's final novel "God Help the Child," but Bennett uses these characters to plumb the depths of what it means to sever yourself from the past and live with your choice on a different level.
Almost every character in this book has a "vanished half" they are trying to escape. Desiree is hiding from her abusive ex-husband and once again living in her hometown, pretending she never left. Stella is posing as a white woman, struggling how to find what the right amount of casual racism is appropriate when a Black family moves in across the street.
Jude, Desiree's daughter, moves to Los Angeles for college and attempts to shed the years of self-loathing formed from being dark-skinned in Mississippi. Her lost cousin, Kennedy, is shunning all of the opportunities for a privileged college education Stella is foisting on her.
And then there's my favorite character, Reese. He meets Jude at a party and they strike up a close friendship, which turns into a lovely relationship, but he is hiding a secret half from his past life of being born a girl. Their love story and his struggle to let Jude into his life is one of my favorite fictional romances I've encountered in a long time.
With all of these characters, Bennett weaves them together into a compelling plot that pulls you along with the steady tug of curiosity to uncover more of their layers, instead of action packed scenes. "The Vanishing Half" asks you to rip apart social constructs of race, gender and family and in exchange it rewards the reader with a multi-dimensional picture of the people caught in the middle.
Bennett's second novel struck a chord with readers during an unusually turbulent time for race relations in the United States since its release in June, catapulting her to the top of bestseller lists and "staff picks" shelves at local libraries and bookstores nationwide. The distinctive pink cover is everywhere online where book lovers gather and has been included on multiple lists of books to read for those looking to read more from Black authors in the wake of George Floyd's death.
But Bennett didn't plan it that way.
In an interview with Vulture, the author said her story was not meant to be a handbook for white people to use to study racism. Instead, she hoped to use "The Vanishing Half" to examine these characters' relationship with themselves against the complex backdrop of what American society expects.
"That’s a thing that I find troubling — that you can or should reduce fiction by Black authors into ideas. That these books are content you can extract something from, and that is their value, versus the idea that you read these books because they are beautiful," Bennett told Vulture.
Expect "The Vanishing Half" to stick with you. It hasn't let me go yet.