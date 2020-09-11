Every once in a while, a fiction series sails off the shelves and captivates children everywhere.
The late '90s and early 2000s were marked with the magical allure of Harry Potter. Teenagers again went nuts for the (honestly problematic) paranormal romance series Twilight a few years later. There were other popular series in between, but not much compares to the fervor around Suzanne Collins' dark dystopian action series "The Hunger Games."
The series first exploded onto the scene in 2008 and continued its meteoric rise to bestseller status up until the release of the 2012 film starring Jennifer Lawrence. I was an early fan, who ripped through the series way past my bedtime in high school. I remember carrying the first book around with me in 10th grade so I could read as much as possible between classes, and doggedly push my friends into reading it too.
Earlier this summer, Collins released a new book in the series for the first time in a decade: "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." Instead of following the adventures of her prickly, bow-wielding heroine Katniss Everdeen, Collins focused her new book on the early years of Panem and the rise of the original trilogy's main villain President Coriolanus Snow. In most of the book, the heart-stopping action of the original trilogy was replaced with heavy philosophical arguments about nature vs. nurture without the dramatic action set pieces readers have come to expect. It felt like an empty rollercoaster ride toward the evil you spend the entire original series hoping is defeated.
I purchased it shortly after release after it received good reviews from friends, but the lengthy prequel didn't do it for me. When I turned the final pages, it left me disappointed and wanting more of what I loved about the original series. What was missing? Did I get too old? Reading this new book made me nostalgic for the first trilogy, and to consider why its popularity persists today.
"The Hunger Games" was probably an appalling series for many adults to pick up. The plot is almost entirely centered around a tyrannical government forcing its colonies to hand over underage children every year to make them fight to the death on live television. There isn't much room for whimsy and laughs, like you could still find even in the final Harry Potter books during Voldemort's imminent takeover of the wizarding world.
Despite the killing and the evil government outgunning the rebels, "The Hunger Games" books still glimmered with hope. What kept me moving through the horrendous story was the gut feeling I had about Katniss being able to overcome the insurmountable obstacles in front of her. Maybe the tyrannical government could go down and peace will return. Maybe the poor parts of Panem will be free again. In a time when the global economy was struggling to pull itself out of the biggest recession in decades and we were years into two wars overseas with no end in sight, it was cathartic to read about a heroine living in a world as gloomy as my generation felt. And even more cathartic to see light at the end of the tunnel in Panem.
Katniss herself was compelling, too. Most YA heroines and heroes are the most charismatic person in a story. They're funny, cool, calm and collected. But, Katniss was anxious, standoffish and awkward. She only wanted to spend time by herself and struggled to make it in a world where her survival depended on charm. You grew to love her, but you understood why she didn't immediately garner popularity. It was her prickly, determined personality driving the series, and without her voice to narrate, the world Collins created felt empty. I didn't realize how much I missed Katniss until she wasn't there anymore.
Collins might have missed the mark with her newest prequel, but it made me consider how "The Hunger Games" is here to stay. Especially for a new generation of readers struggling with many of the same hopeless feelings about the world around them, I'm sure we haven't heard the last of Katniss Everdeen.