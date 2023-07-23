...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Sometimes, a book creeps into your heart without you noticing.
I approached Ann Patchett’s 2019 best seller “The Dutch House” with trepidation. Her other well-known book “Bel Canto” centered on opera and a coup in a South American country was a miss for me, but when I saw her newest book crop up over and over again on “best of” lists, I decided to jump in. Finding out that Tom Hanks narrated the audiobook was a delightful added bonus.
“The Dutch House” is a 20th-century dysfunctional family drama about the Conroy family and their magnificent mansion in the suburbs of Philadelphia, which shares the novel’s title. Danny and Maeve grew up in the Dutch House, watching their distant father build his real estate empire and wondering about what happened to their mother Alna after she hopped a ship to India to serve the poor and never came back.
Narrated by Danny, the book covers 50 years of time from the day Cyril Conroy bought the Dutch House as a surprise for his wife, Danny and Maeve’s childhood, their unceremonious departure from the house after Cyril’s second wife boots them out and the final confrontation of those who abandoned them as adults.
The writing sings off the page here, buoyed by Maeve and Danny’s retelling of their story in the front seat of Maeve’s beat-up car. Danny’s often clueless and privileged, but somehow still endearing, narration and the twists and turns of the complex family undone by greed make for great reading. What gave me pause here is the large portion of the plot in the middle section came off as a strong case of problems only faced when someone inherits a boatload of money. Especially in a time where so many Americans are struggling to put food on the table, some of the bellyaching Danny partakes in feels icky to read about. I kept wondering, is this really the type of dilemma in historical fiction I want to read about?
But just as I was rolling my eyes, Patchett rescued the story with the picture-perfect wry inner dialogue of a clueless rich boy who didn’t know how good he had it. It read like the author was in on the joke with you, but still wanted you to root for him. And it worked. By the end, I had forgotten so many of my gripes from the middle of the story and came to like the adult he grew up into. The ending was complex and heart-warming in ways I wasn’t expecting and asks you to think about your own capacity for forgiveness.
In Patchett’s masterful hands, “The Dutch House” takes a story that could be pedestrian and makes it compulsively readable.