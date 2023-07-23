"The Dutch House"

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sometimes, a book creeps into your heart without you noticing.

I approached Ann Patchett’s 2019 best seller “The Dutch House” with trepidation. Her other well-known book “Bel Canto” centered on opera and a coup in a South American country was a miss for me, but when I saw her newest book crop up over and over again on “best of” lists, I decided to jump in. Finding out that Tom Hanks narrated the audiobook was a delightful added bonus.

Recommended for you

Load comments