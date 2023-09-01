Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009. McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who in prose both dense and brittle took readers from the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest in such novels as “The Road,” “Blood Meridian” and “All the Pretty Horses,” died Tuesday, June 13, 2023. He was 89. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
Few authors demand as much from their readers as Cormac McCarthy does.
His books are notoriously difficult to understand, chock full of terse philosophical conversations, stream-of-consciousness descriptions and characters who will greet the greatest tragedies with a few words or maybe none at all. There's little punctuation and, in the case of his famous Border trilogy, the English is mixed in with untranslated Spanish. It's sink or swim, and boy is it easy to sink into the bottomless pit of sometimes inscrutable prose, violence and unconventional plot structure.
"Blood Meridian" is often considered his greatest work, but it went largely unremarked upon in the mainstream of publishing. He didn't hit it big until "All the Pretty Horses" landed on shelves in 1992 and took the world by storm. The story of John Grady Cole and his coming of age as he adventures into Mexico with his horse earned McCarthy the eyes of the literary world with his gorgeous prose and campfire quips about life and death.
He followed up the smash hit with two more books, but while "All the Pretty Horses" was accessible and delighted readers, these two works are darker and more enigmatic. It almost reads like he achieved mainstream success and immediately either wanted to chase his readers away again or challenge them to see what manhood and the West and darkness were really all about if they could stomach it.
McCarthy died at 89 earlier this summer it finally pushed me to finish the trilogy after working through the books with years in between. He lived and wrote his greatest works in the late 20th century, a different world, a different time, but you can't help but sense reading these books he was writing for audiences across time and space. The whole triad of novels asks you to consider how to find hope and kindness in a bleak world where violence is around every corner and the importance of talking about what is happening to you so it doesn't eat you alive. It's for now, and also always.
The second novel in the series, "The Crossing," picks up with an entirely different character and takes on a markedly darker tone than the first book. It starts when a pregnant wolf is ravaging Billy Parham's ranch and he aims to kill it, but his conscience takes over and he decides to trap it and return it across the border to Mexico instead. This kicks off a series of doomed quests Billy undertakes for the rest of the book, crossing the border a total of three times and crossing into manhood along the way.
But what might seem like aimless wandering and failure comes across by the end in a beautiful illustration of how you must find meaning in the small kindnesses of the world, like a shared meal or an offer to heal an injured horse. Over and over Billy fails in everything he seeks to do, like we all often fail at the things we tried to achieve as young people, but there are signs everywhere about the importance of leaning into the circumstances as they are and taking the good where you can get it.
The trilogy completes the full circle with "Cities of the Plain" with Billy and John working together side by side on a ranch in New Mexico, oblivious of each other's past journeys and their shared connection. What works so well here is the further you wade into the story you can feel the tension as they are talking around their pasts, but they won't come right out and say what's weighing on their minds. It works beautifully having read both halves of the narrative in the first two books, allowing you to see the complete context of the conversation they're having even if the characters can't grasp it themselves.
Together, after all they went through, these two men find each other and try to muddle through what it's like to deal with loss in a world where men aren't supposed to admit loss hurts. The book has a problematic storyline with John Grady Cole trying to rescue a Mexican prostitute he barely knows that didn't age well, but the whole time you get the sense McCarthy is trying to make meaning out of the suffering he created for his characters. Even amongst the terse dialogue, desolate scrubland and death, he's asking you to confront your past and say more about what hurts instead of less.
If that doesn't seem relevant to the United States in the 2020s, I don't know what to tell you. Finishing the trilogy after he died felt like saying goodbye to a literary giant, but also I got the profound sense that these works were still speaking to me now and would continue to speak to readers for decades to come.
I felt a deep welling of emotion in my chest as I finished the final book after his death. Readers will miss him, but there is a comfort knowing someone this masterful will live forever on our shelves.