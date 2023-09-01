Obit Cormac McCarthy

Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009. McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist who in prose both dense and brittle took readers from the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest in such novels as “The Road,” “Blood Meridian” and “All the Pretty Horses,” died Tuesday, June 13, 2023. He was 89. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

 Evan Agostini

Few authors demand as much from their readers as Cormac McCarthy does.

His books are notoriously difficult to understand, chock full of terse philosophical conversations, stream-of-consciousness descriptions and characters who will greet the greatest tragedies with a few words or maybe none at all. There's little punctuation and, in the case of his famous Border trilogy, the English is mixed in with untranslated Spanish. It's sink or swim, and boy is it easy to sink into the bottomless pit of sometimes inscrutable prose, violence and unconventional plot structure.

