Kazuo Ishiguro's novels should come with a warning label: Unexpected pain is ahead.
Instead of building science fiction stories on a grand scale with spaceships hurtling through the universe and space blasters, he has made a name of himself by creating stories in the genre that operate out of the corner of your eye. He imagines a future world where so many things in society look the same, like family outings to a waterfall and lazy afternoons talking with a childhood friend in your bedroom, but when you look a little closer will shake you to your core.
And, if you've read "Never Let Me Go," you know Ishiguro knows how to place a big reveal.
"Klara and the Sun" is told through the eyes of Klara, an android called an artificial friend, as she lives out her days trying to comfort a sick teenager to keep her from being lonely. Her narration is simple but somehow still lyrical, perceptive and curious all at the same time. It's a unique way to tell a story about a family struggling with questions over the destiny of their child while also confronting the fate of two childhood friends growing apart.
There doesn't seem to be much amiss in this undefined future world, with the exception of artificial friends following in the footsteps of human children. But, the deeper you get into the book, Ishiguro drops little hints about a deeper darkness lurking beneath the surface with such intention and subtlety that it demands your full attention. Blink and you'll miss some of these warning signs.
There's never a YA-style narrator moment where someone explains the whole world and its problems to you. Instead of seeing the darkness, you often only see the edge of the shadows creeping toward you. This is a level of nuance (and some would say vagueness) some readers get frustrated with, but if you go into his books not expecting a traditional dystopian story it's a rewarding experience.
"Klara and the Sun" perfectly walks a unique tightrope between the buoyant, hopeful tone from Klara and a growing sense of dread as more details of the family's situation emerge. While this story doesn't come to the same sort of explosive end as his smash hit "Never Let Me Go," the revelatory details and twists of the story still make it an intriguing and at times disturbing read.
What is left unsaid here is the most interesting piece of the story, leaving the reader to ponder a lot of interesting questions. Ishiguro fully commits to the device of using an artificial friend (or AF for short) to tell the story by having artfully placed gaps in her knowledge of the world and events she did not witness heavily impact these characters' lives.
It asks the reader to look for themselves and decide what they see, both in a physical sense and at times in a spiritual sense. Can a robot have faith in a higher power? Would one know what that is if it did? These are the kinds of questions "Klara and the Sun" will make you start asking yourself, and I suggest you just lean in.
The true heart of this book for me lies with Josie, Klara's companion, and her childhood friend Rick. It might be a secondary story to Klara's journey as an artificial friend, but this story expertly captures the groundswell of emotions young childhood friends feel for each other and the strange melancholy of drifting apart into your respective worlds. Like Stephen King's "It," this book taps into the love young friends have for each other and the unique pain of forgetting one bit at a time.
If you're looking for a straight dystopia story, this may not be what you're after. But, if you're willing to go into this with an open mind not knowing what you'll find, I bet it will surprise you.
Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.