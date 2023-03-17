KlaraAndTheSun.jpeg

Kazuo Ishiguro's novels should come with a warning label: Unexpected pain is ahead.

Instead of building science fiction stories on a grand scale with spaceships hurtling through the universe and space blasters, he has made a name of himself by creating stories in the genre that operate out of the corner of your eye. He imagines a future world where so many things in society look the same, like family outings to a waterfall and lazy afternoons talking with a childhood friend in your bedroom, but when you look a little closer will shake you to your core.

Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.

