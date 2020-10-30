Few journalists shaped our understanding of modern history quite like John Hersey.
In August 1946, a 31,000-word article, taking up an entire issue of The New Yorker, arrived in mailboxes across the country. The story, called “Hiroshima,” told the searing account of six survivors of the first nuclear bomb dropped on Japan in the final days of World War II. Within days it spread throughout the country like wildfire, with magazines selling out on newsstands and excerpts read over the radio and live on television.
Americans knew, of course, we dropped the bomb, flattened cities and became “death, the destroyer of worlds.” They heard the death toll numbers, saw the blown out buildings and watched as Japan surrendered before a third bomb could be dropped. But, until Hersey visited the disaster site, the full extent of the unique cruelty of the atomic bomb was largely unknown. Americans did not know what it looked like on the ground to those who would live every day with what our country decided.
It’s a different story today. School children around the world are well-versed in the intense impacts of the atomic bomb, from the radiation poisoning, deep burns, the otherwordly flash of the detonation and cancer in the years after. We’ve seen the photos of the dismembered victims splayed out in overcrowded hospitals printed in our school books dozens of times over. It’s an accepted fact, with strong credit to this article.
Hersey’s story became so popular it was republished as a book, which has never gone out of print. I picked it up for the first time earlier this year at the suggestion of a colleague, and was blown away by the simplistic, but personal storytelling he used to relay the story of the bombing to millions of readers. It’s riveting reading now, so I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to read this story for the first time in 1946 before the depths of the horrors had been widely publicized.
“Hiroshima” walks readers through the disaster from start to finish in short snippets from different perspectives. He walks readers through the day from the eyes of two preachers, a poor tailor’s widow, two doctors and a clerk at a factory. What did they see when the bomb was dropped? How did they get to safety? What happened to them in the aftermath?
There are scenes of overwhelmed hospitals, and one of the surviving doctors going days without sleep to treat the deluge of patients and their strange injuries and gruesome burned bodies and carnage littering the side of a river. One of the survivors described being buried under the contents of bookshelves and having her leg twisted painfully, breaking.
It’s grim reading, but what struck me the most about this story are the small human details Hersey chose to include amidst the heavy carnage. He took the time to describe how each of the survivors saw the bright flash of the bomb, what they were doing before it hit and the items they carried and people they were looking for. Hersey must have spent hours interviewing the subjects and learning about their lives.
And of course, as a journalist, it was stunning for me to read about these events because if this happened today, the photos and stories would be all over social media in hours. The whole world would know. But, in 1946, the brutality of this new weapon and the nuclear age came home to American’s living rooms in the form of a magazine, a book or a television broadcaster reading Hersey's words. The world learned of the events through the work of a journalist, in one of the starkest examples we have of the importance of news reporting.
This was humbling to read, especially in 2020 when Americans concerned about the pandemic, civil rights protests, and other events rocking the country are relying on journalists more than ever before to bring them information about COVID-19 and the state of our hospitals. Sometimes our profession feels outdated due to the presence of a high-quality camera in everyone’s pocket and quick access to Facebook, but works like “Hiroshima” remind me of the essential work of reporters heading out into the world with an empty notebook and bringing what they see back to their communities.
If you missed this historic book, it’s worth it even if you think you know the story already. You don’t know it like this.