Somewhere in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there’s a field behind a McDonalds where I threw up shortly before midnight.
When some people are devastated, they cry. Some are completely silent. Others scream. But for me, I throw up. The relatively simple biological explanation is the chemicals swirling in our bodies determining our mood can cause nausea when you’re under extreme stress, but in the moment it's one of the most confusing reactions to sadness. It’s your body’s last ditch effort to expel your problems out onto the sidewalk.
A few years ago, I bent double next to my up-until-a-few-minutes-before serious boyfriend and got sick in the darkness. We had each driven 30 minutes to meet halfway between our homes to talk about our relationship, and I told him with a knot in my stomach I didn’t think we should keep dating. And after our long-ranging, and generally positive, conversation he followed me out to the car when the nausea hit.
Breaking up with someone is a peculiar thing. In the lead up, you chafe under the growing problems with your partnership, but when it finally ends the relief you’re expecting only hits as a void seemingly without a bottom. Ending a long-term relationship has been the topic of songs, poems and novels for since the dawn of time, but the most heart wrenching depiction of it I’ve read in years is Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “After I Do.”
Don’t let the cover of this book fool you. My edition was decorated in wedding decorations and had a pale purple color reminiscent of hundreds of other contemporary romances on the shelf, but reading the story of a struggling married couple who decide to take a break from their marriage hit me in emotional places I wasn’t expecting.
This story starts with college sweethearts Lauren and Ryan fighting to get along after being married for years. When we meet them, they’re bickering while they try to find their car in the packed parking lot of Dodgers Stadium. And, this isn’t all they’re arguing about. It’s everything. They hit the breaking point, and decide to spend a year without contacting each other before coming back to decide if they want a divorce.
Like Reid’s smash hit “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” this novel appears light and fluffy on the outside but packs a strong punch as she dissects the emotional complexities of loving another person. “After I Do” brilliantly captures the dreadful sadness of a treasured relationship sliding into resentment we all have likely experienced in our lives, and the ensuing emptiness.
After Ryan moves out, Lauren spends most of the book alone grappling with her loneliness and how to put her marriage back together after the break. All the stages of her grief and healing are familiar: the depressing sight of a half-empty house, her nagging desire to pick up the phone and call her partner minutes after they agreed not to, and the easy peace she finds with all of it later. I especially loved the instantly recognizable post-breakup moment when she found comfort in sleeping alone.
Part of the brilliance of this book is it reflects the ups and downs of our own breakups and separations. There comes a point in this story where you wonder if Lauren and Ryan should get divorced and try to rekindle a friendship. Like most things here, it’s subtle, but it begins to nag at you. You start rooting for these characters to feel like themselves, instead of just to save the marriage for the sake of saving it.
Beyond all of the soul searching, Reid has also filled this story with a delightful cast of side characters. There’s Lauren’s sister wondering if she should start her own business, her grandmother’s quips and her younger brother’s one-night-stand resulting in a pregnancy and his decision to become a father. It’s addicting reading, and the kind of messy family drama we all can’t help but get invested in.
I didn’t plan to read a book taking me through the paces of a serious breakup to this depth during a horrendously emotional year, but it was a cathartic experience. Yes, it caused me to relive the moments in the field and the days after, but it dredged up the memories of how I learned to appreciate the freedom of being single again in equal clarity.
“After I Do” should come with a warning label: “You will probably feel something, but it’s worth it.”