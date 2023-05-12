ColleenHoover.jpeg

No one has a grasp on publishing, and book-related social media, like Colleen Hoover.

She's hard to categorize. Her books span multiple genres, from adult romance to young adult and even thrillers. Hoover got her start as a self-published writer before being picked up by a major publishing house and she's now one of the most well-known writers in America, and whether you think that's a good thing or a bad thing depends on your perspective.

Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.

