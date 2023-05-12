No one has a grasp on publishing, and book-related social media, like Colleen Hoover.
She's hard to categorize. Her books span multiple genres, from adult romance to young adult and even thrillers. Hoover got her start as a self-published writer before being picked up by a major publishing house and she's now one of the most well-known writers in America, and whether you think that's a good thing or a bad thing depends on your perspective.
Her stans are notoriously loyal, dubbing her "CoHo" and flooding recommendation lists and internet forums with her books. They're easy to read, full of frank discussions of trauma and known to make fans swoon and cry with only a few pages in between. But, her critics say her writing is overly simplistic (or just downright bad) and she overly romanticizes problematic relationships for young readers, pushing people to emulate the very behavior she's often trying to speak out against.
I'm not a seasoned Hoover reader, but after reading two of her most popular books, I would argue she's somewhere in the middle. Before you send me hate mail, allow me to explain.
I don't think you can understand what Hoover is all about until you pick up her smash 2016 hit "It Ends With Us." It bends genres and defies many expectations in its discussion of domestic violence, cycles of abuse and, ultimately, love. It's a classic Hoover book in the sense that you start the story of Lily and Ryle thinking it's a classic boy-meets-girl romance, only to find out it's about the slow descent into abuse and all of the gray areas people who have been hurt by their partner navigate every day.
People wonder why someone would possibly stay in an abusive situation, or how they got into it in the first place. How could you fall in love with someone who hurts you? Why can't you just end it? Hoover gracefully attacks these questions in this story, slowly building in subtle red flags until things hit a fever pitch. And like many situations with domestic violence, there is no perfect black-and-white ending, a perfect victim or a totally evil perpetrator.
The story is heavily based on the experience of Hoover's own mother and how she chose to break her own cycle and leave a domestic violence situation, and it shows. Hoover is raising uncomfortable questions and asking the reader to consider difficult issues in a venue that people can understand. It's one of those books you read and wonder to yourself: "This might save someone's life someday."
My first experience learning about domestic violence and how to understand the signs came through reading "Dreamland" by Sarah Dessen in high school and it profoundly changed how I saw the problem. Critics of this story say it overly romanticizes abuse and sends the wrong message to Hoover's readers; many of them are younger women. But, I think this book's message and its complicated themes are important for people to engage with and saying readers won't understand the message it's sending about violence isn't fair to the author or her fans. I think the vast majority of them get the message just fine.
What buoyed "It Ends With Us" is the real story behind it, but for me, Hoover's storytelling considerably falls off when she's making it up as she goes. One of her other most famous books, "Ugly Love," is an adult romance about nursing student Tate and her whirlwind romance with her brother's emotionally unavailable friend Miles.
And this book, while it may be an entertaining way to pass the time, is chock full of so many things that are supposed to tug at your heartstrings, but really make you wonder what kind of message it's sending. Tate and Miles have all of this great chemistry and connection, but the book leans hard into romanticizing both tropes like the overprotective father/brother in the heroine's life and a male lead who inexplicably doesn't want to commit because of past events in his life.
The final reveal, which is supposed to make your heart soar, mostly made me want to scream: "Go to therapy! It is okay to get help working through traumatic events!" After having read it, I see how people are concerned Hoover could be sending the wrong message to her legions of fans about how to communicate your feelings and how to treat someone you love.
And so, it's complicated. Love is complicated and how we choose to tell, or consume, stories about it is even more so.