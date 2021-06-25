I think we’ve all wondered if we have a soulmate out there.
No, not just any boyfriend or girlfriend. I’m talking about the type of movie magic love and instant connection most people only find on the silver screen or in the pages of books. A spark. You know, something so out-of-this-world special that most people say it has to be mythical.
And if a sort of out-of-this-world romantic other half did exist for you, would you want to find them? What about if that person’s name and contact information could instantly appear in your inbox after you mail in a DNA swab and put in your credit card number?
This very scenario is explored in British author John Marrs’ science fiction novel “The One.” Set some time in the future, this 2016 thriller takes place in a world where a technology company discovered a revolutionary “match gene” that will reveal your truest soulmate. In short addicting chapters, Marrs follows five different people who take the plunge to sign up for the service and the unexpected journey that follows.
This book is nearly perfectly paced, with all five stories intertwining together perfectly to keep you flipping the pages to find out what happens in the range of wild scenarios. Unlike some thrillers that go overboard on ridiculous violence or constant unbelievable twists, each of these stories has such strong plotting you hardly notice the pages flipping by.
There’s Jade, who chats with her match on the other side of the globe in Australia for weeks before finally visiting him, only to discover he’s not what she expected. And Nick, a straight man happily engaged to a woman who pushes him to get the test to confirm if they are a true match or not before the wedding. He finally relents, only to open the envelope and discover he is matched to a man.
The book also follows Mandy, who finds her match only to discover he had just died. Overwhelmed with strange grief, she attends his funeral and grows closer to his family. It all seems great at first, but then the questions pile up. The truly eyebrow-raising storyline is Christopher, a sociopath serial killer in the midst of accomplishing his mission to kill 30 women. But things change when he matches with a police officer who he connects with in unexpected ways.
And finally, there’s Ellie, the genius behind the entire concept who discovered the match gene and is a tech world darling for revolutionizing dating and finding love for millions of people around the world. She’s lonely though, until she finally gets a match for herself. And as you can expect, it’s not the fairy-tale ending it seems like it will be.
Marrs’ book started out self-published until it was discovered by a publishing house and rocketed to the top of the bestseller lists and has since been made into a Netflix series. Within 20 pages of starting this book, you can see why. It sucks you in with a fascinating concept and solid execution without cheap tricks, something many books in this genre fail to deliver on.
And amidst the suspense of wondering if Christopher’s police officer girlfriend finds out he is the killer she’s chasing, or why things don’t seem totally out of this world with Jade’s match, you wonder to yourself about what you would do. Would you take the test? Should we monkey with thousands of years of courtship like that? How do you know if someone is perfect for you?
This book should come with a warning label: You might read it all in one day.