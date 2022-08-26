Most people don’t think about the simple things.
It’s nothing to roll over and get out of bed in the morning, pick up a fork to take a bite of food or talk to a police officer. All of these things seem like givens in our day-to-day life and it’s hard to conceive of a world where this wouldn’t be possible, especially when we’re in our 20s.
That’s not the case for everyone, though. There are millions of people growing up around the world with disabilities who have to rely on friends, family and caretakers to complete most of these tasks for them. But, despite these limitations, they live rich inner lives the same as the rest of us. They watch films, chat with friends online, enjoy outings to the park and cheer for their favorite sports team. There’s no “normal” way to live.
A recent release that reframes the narrative of how we think of disabled people is Will Leitch’s novel “How Lucky.” It follows the cheeky and irreverent Daniel, an adult living with the degenerative disease SMA who passes his days answering irate airline customers on Twitter and spends time with his stoner childhood best friend in Athens Georgia. Everything seems totally normal until he sees one of his neighbors climb into a strange car and then she is reported missing. Daniel is the only witness to an important clue of the kidnapper's identity and he wants to help rescue her.
Instead of leaving things be, he starts trying to alert the police and find out more information about her, kicking off a mystery that drags him out of the rhythm of his life. Daniel can't really talk, but Leitch captures his personality with heart and humor instead of being condescending in a way most writers never even attempt about disabled characters. He tells jokes about how awkward it is to have caretakers who come into his house and roll him over in bed at night and hurls mental insults at the customers online who post rude comments incessantly.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Instead of making you feel bad for Daniel, you see him as a complex person making the best of his circumstances and enjoying life. It’s a revelation to read a book from this perspective, especially a relatively light-hearted one. Despite the jokes, part of this book also spends some time exploring the strange phenomenon of living in a body in decline and what it’s like to feel things you used to be able to do, slowly slip away. It’s especially wrenching when he talks about his past when he had a girlfriend before he lost the ability for verbal communication.
Leitch also perfectly captures the spirit of Athens and its particular brand of football-crazed college town mayhem. You can tell its lovingly rendered and full of details only someone who has spent considerable time there will capture. Anyone whose been anywhere near an SEC school will be charmed by the setting where everyone can't help but be taken in by the glory of a perfect Saturday spent tailgating a college football game.
Where this story falters a bit is in the actual mystery itself, but I don't think it's as bad as other reviewers have said. The bulk of Daniel's investigation involves posting online, trying (not so successfully) to connect with the cops and get them to listen to him, and other mundane details. It slows the story down a bit, sure, but the further I got into the book the more realistic I thought it was because that sort of bureaucratic difficulty and the communication barrier with the police is totally believable.
This isn’t a blockbuster thriller, so if that’s what you're looking for maybe pick up another novel. The book markets itself as a nod to the Alfred Hitchcock film "Rear Window," but what ends up being most interesting about this book is less the mystery of what happened to the missing woman and how easily investigators write off Daniel as a potential source to help them solve the case. You see how he is often overlooked and underestimated, even though he’s right there begging to be heard.
The ending is a little unrealistic and sometimes it can linger a little too long on the technical details of living with SMA, but you can’t help but feel uplifted by this story with an unlikely narrator.