Sometimes I think about all the time during my childhood I spent hiding in a dark classroom vaguely wondering if I was about to die.
If you’re younger than 30, you know exactly what I’m talking about. The alarm for a lockdown would sound and the whole class packed up their books and hid under their desks with the lights out. Sometimes, the all-clear came over the speakers in a few minutes and we would return to normal. Other times, it would linger closer to an hour if there was any real hint of violence.
I remember over half a dozen instances of suspicious notes delivered to my school, strange figures wandering the campus, bomb threats or odd phone calls sending my classmates, our teachers and I into hiding. I will never forget the sinking feeling in my stomach as the minutes clicked by and the slow realization that maybe the lockdown wasn’t a drill this time. Maybe there was some act of violence about to occur in our familiar hallways. We just had to try and wait it out.
All of these unsettling rituals more or less lead back to the bombing attempt, turned deadly shooting at Columbine High School in 1999. On April 20, Columbine seniors Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed 12 of their fellow students plus a teacher and injured 21 others. At the time, it was the deadliest school shooting in America and sent shockwaves around the world.
As someone who started kindergarten months after Columbine, the shooting (and the others that came after) loomed large in the mind of my generation more than any historic event other than 9/11. Twenty-one years later, I decided to crack open “Columbine” by Dave Cullen and read the definitive account of the tragedy I grew up hearing so much about.
And I was surprised by what I found: nearly everything I thought I knew about this event turned out to be a conspiracy theory. Cullen walks you through the events leading up to the shooting through the killers’ diaries, the event itself and the wrenching aftermath, all while debunking every major myth about the shooting one at a time.
Did bullying lead to these events? What about violent video games? Was an infamous group of kids who wore trench coats at the center of the violence? Did a young woman get murdered directly after confessing her faith in God? No. It wasn’t any of those things. Just the work of a psychopath and his angry, depressed best friend who followed him.
Cullen covered Columbine as a reporter in 1999 and one of the things he does best is examine how the event was covered to find the source of incorrect narratives. He recounts all of the coverage, the good, the bad and the flat out lies as the news media struggled to document the tragedy in a new world of cell phones and the internet. It’s a case study in covering tragedy and an autopsy of how wrong reporters got the rough first draft of history.
Reading “Columbine” is a gripping true-crime experience, and after years of it haunting the edges of my adolescent consciousness it was cathartic to sit down and fill in the gaps of exactly what happened. In some ways, it made the massacre scarier because once you strip away all the anti-bullying rhetoric and fear of teenagers who wear a little bit too much black and look deep into the psychology of what caused this violence it’s much darker than many might expect. This problem isn’t solvable by what I was told growing up about stopping violence in your community by being friendly to outcasts.
But looking at it head-on for the first time did help, like most things that scare us. I might be 11 years late to this book, but it’s relevant as ever.