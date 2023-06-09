As the days get longer and everyone is planning long weekends away in the Idaho wilderness, sometimes all you’re looking for is a book to keep you guessing.
Thrillers are a hot commodity these days, with stories about unsolved murders and killers stalking the streets amassing huge followings. However, as fun as the genre can be, many of the books are prone to weak writing and goofy plots that soar way beyond believability. Especially if you’re not a die-hard fan, or even a thriller skeptic like me, it can be hard to know which reads are worth your time and which ones you’ll want to pitch into Payette Lake.
But never fear! I’ve collected some of my favorite thrillers for you to put on your vacation packing list.
”The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
This book has become a fan favorite on book discussion boards and social media sites over the past year and it exceeded my expectations.
“The Silent Patient” starts when psychotherapist Theo Faber takes a job at the infamous London mental hospital The Grove with the hopes of treating a famous patient there. After reading numerous news reports about the sensational murder case where Alicia Berenson killed her husband and then stopped speaking, he felt drawn to her and the possibility of treating her. From there the story spirals into a range of directions, from Theo’s past, to his wife’s cheating and his work to treat Alicia and learn more about her.
The combination of short chapters, sketchy characters in Alicia’s life and all of the building, little details in this story make it pretty unputdownable. I can’t reveal much more, but there are some great twists here I didn’t see coming and feel so plausible in a way that tells you this book was well-planned out and developed. Unlike his second book, The Maidens, you can tell Michaelides spent a lot of time crafting his characters, their motivations and all of the ways the pieces of the mystery click together. The setup of a therapist-turned-detective of sorts makes sense here, whereas it was just head-scratching in his follow-up.
The final twist in this book shocked me more than any other thriller I’ve read before. It’s a lot of fun.
”The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell
I’ve read three other of Jewell’s best-selling British thrillers and wasn’t a fan, but this one was truly unexpected.
“The Night She Disappeared” flashes back and forth in time between three different points of view in a small English village rocked by the disappearance of two teen parents. First, there’s Tallulah Murray, the 18-year-old college freshman juggling raising her baby son and her live-in boyfriend Zach Alistair before their mysterious disappearance. Then, there’s her mother Kim in the following year utterly devastated at the unsolved case and mystery novelist Sophie’s growing fascination with it.
This starts off like a pretty straightforward setup with an abandoned mansion, a posh English boarding school, and a missing woman with a questionable boyfriend, but what makes this book unique is how the further you get into the mystery the more she unravels some deep truths about the subtleties of abuse. I won’t give too much away, but this book delves into emotional abuse, the carelessness of the rich and LGBTQ identity with a keen depth. “The Night She Disappeared” doesn’t go anywhere near where I was expecting it to, but in a good way.
”The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
And if you really don’t like thrillers but want a mystery, I have just the book for you.
“The Last Thing He Told Me” starts when newly married artist, Hannah, discovers her husband Owen’s tech company was raided by the federal government for securities fraud and he left her with a duffle bag full of money and his grumpy teenage daughter to take care of. I fully expected it to devolve into a story about the two of them bonding over realizing her father was evil, or a murderer or was murdered, or something sinister and creepy after so many pages devoted to him being a good guy, but it takes a different turn.
The core of the mystery is largely solved by Hannah and Bailey searching back into the past for small nuggets of clues to what might have happened and the vestiges of Owen’s hazy past. It ends up reading more like a domestic drama story about a family and a marriage than a detective novel and did a good job of mirroring what it’s like to learn something new about a person and see some offhand comments they made in a new light. It might not be a traditional thriller-style mystery, but I found it refreshing after so many formulaic missing-person novels.
”The Girls Weekend” by Jody Gehrman
If you’ve read all of the top-selling thrillers in the past year and are looking for something a little off the beaten path, “The Girls Weekend” is an under-hyped choice.
I figured this story about a group of college friends reuniting for a weekend after being separated for years and years and it all going off the rails when someone goes missing would be nonstop drama and little substance, but I was wrong. “The Girls Weekend” definitely delivers on the page-turning front and there is plenty of intrigue to keep you guessing, but what I wasn’t ready for was the very accurate portrayal of the toxicity that can dominate tight-knit groups of female friends. Gehrman perfectly hit on the controlling Queen Bee narrative, simmering jealousy and resentment that can easily hover below the surface in friend groups like this.
The mystery here really works too, don’t get me wrong. It never lost the realm of believability, but I was always wondering who to suspect and forming my hypothesis about who did it. Instead of most mysteries where I felt lost most of the time until the ending was revealed, I liked how this book pushed me to try and guess who the killer was with multiple different possibilities open at all times, but still somehow managed to craft an ending that surprised me.
”The Book of Cold Cases” by Simone St. James
You cannot go wrong with Simone St. James. She is a must-buy author for me.
“The Book of Cold Cases” stars Shea Collins, a divorced doctor’s office receptionist who moonlights as a true-crime writer, and her run-in with infamous acquitted murderer Beth Greer. What starts as a simple request for Collins to interview Greer about what it was like to be accused of being the female Zodiac Killer in the late 1970s, being found not guilty and living in her dead parents’ mansion for 40 years, turns into an encounter with ghosts and Shea’s own traumatic past. It follows James’ tried and true formula of flipping back and forth between the past and the present day with paranormal elements wrapping up the story, but this inventive book and the depth of the characters keep it completely fresh.
I want to commend James for how she explored how toxic relationships with manipulative people work. Sometimes you hear stories about people doing things that don’t make sense, just because someone in their life told them to or wanted them to even if their intentions are bad. All logic tells you “Just leave them alone! Walk away! Say no!” but it’s not that simple when you’re dealing with someone who knows how to push all of your buttons, or in some cases, is actually dangerous to others. This type of relationship was deftly explored here and it took a deeper dive into the psychology of crime than her past books.
Shea is a great character, and I loved how this book hinged on true crime as a big part of the plot but also explored how the obsession was unhealthy and isolating for her sometimes, especially as someone dealing with her own PTSD. Plus, you can’t go wrong with a spooky Oregon setting.