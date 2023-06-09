Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As the days get longer and everyone is planning long weekends away in the Idaho wilderness, sometimes all you’re looking for is a book to keep you guessing.

Thrillers are a hot commodity these days, with stories about unsolved murders and killers stalking the streets amassing huge followings. However, as fun as the genre can be, many of the books are prone to weak writing and goofy plots that soar way beyond believability. Especially if you’re not a die-hard fan, or even a thriller skeptic like me, it can be hard to know which reads are worth your time and which ones you’ll want to pitch into Payette Lake.

Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments