So many memoirs cover what happened, but so few can tell you what it felt like.
It's one thing to recount every day and every season of your life like a diary left open on the table. It's another thing entirely to write a memoir allowing someone else to slip into your complicated life and get a window into all the things they couldn't possibly understand about your strange corner of the world.
Ashley C. Ford's book, "Somebody's Daughter," does this to great effect. The slim volume perfectly captures the storm of emotions of a tumultuous 1980s and 1990s childhood with a single mother, an incarcerated father and sexual violence. She tells the story of her childhood of growing up in a poor Black neighborhood in Fort Wayne, Indiana, her battles with her abusive mother and the lingering absence of her father while he is serving time for a crime no one will tell her about. It's searing and real.
From the book jacket, you'd think the majority of this memoir is about Ford's relationship with her father and his incarceration. But, instead, it's more about all of the things that happened in his absence. "Somebody's Daughter" explores what it was like to grow up stuck between a mother with volatile moods, a heavily critical grandmother and a father locked away somewhere far away for most of her life. Ford is less interested in writing about family members in prison and more about what it was like to find yourself when you have few allies in a harsh world. This is a survival story.
From her poor neighborhood, Ford claws her way to college, but the scars of poverty and the questions of her family continue to follow her into adulthood. Ford struggles through school and with the aftermath of her abusive childhood, as well as a sexual assault from a boyfriend that rocked her teenage years. But, things really take a turn when she finds out what crime it was that landed her father behind bars. Then she has to figure out who she is and the true meaning of grace.
There is a lot of darkness here and tough love, or maybe even just all the toughness without any of the love that comes with it. But, even despite the dark days, crimes committed, harsh words and dismissive attitudes toward Ford from her family members, she still writes about them with grace in these pages. Ford catalogs the good days right along with her mother's rage and her father's crimes, but she also is willing to grow to meet them as everyone grows up.
Things can go from bad to worse in a dysfunctional family like this and back to giggling and laughing again in a heartbeat. It's not a zero-sum game, which often contributes to the emotional chaos and difficulty for children to process what's going on until later, or maybe not at all. This nuance about families and the ways they morph and change over the years or over the hours is what makes this such a great read.
If you've come from a complicated family yourself, you will feel seen by this book. And even if you don't, Ford will surprise you with a story well told and a network of complex human emotions just waiting for you to untangle.
Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.