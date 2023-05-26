It's not hard to find our history pages spattered with blood.
This is especially true when you consider how this continent, once ruled by powerful Indigenous tribes, came to be dominated by white European settlers from coast to coast. This transfer of land, wealth and power didn't happen overnight or by accident, and nothing makes this taking more evident than David Grann's spectacularly researched book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI."
It's the terrifying history of a series of murders on an Oklahoma Indian Reservation in the 1920s and the FBI's investigation into the sprawling case with dozens of victims, with the truth being stranger than any fiction. Strap in, because you're in for poisonings, double and triple crossings, assassinations, an unsettling bombing and levels of deception and greed a screenwriter would probably dub "too far fetched." This is one of those truly unputdownable nonfiction books.
And, you know it's a truly dark and twisted crime saga because Martin Scorsese made it into a film set to hit theaters later this year.
Like many tribes, the Osage Indians first moved to their reservation after being forced out of their traditional territory by the expanding United States government after false promises about the tribes keeping their land. But it turns out, this sad story took a turn when the barren land they relocated to had a secret: Oil. A lot of it. The tribal members soon amassed quite a lot of wealth, but the federal government ended up requiring many of the Osage to have a financial guardian to approve each and every purchase. Then, they started turning up dead.
It tells a necessary story about a chapter of American history that was quickly buried and the people who got buried with it. There are so many interesting and groundbreaking threads to our nation's story, but so often they all run back to green and racism that hummed in the background as our nation rose. So often stories from the past are couched with assurances of kind slave owners, "men of their time" and all of the ways society simply used to be that inadvertently ended with white Americans having more wealth than any of the country's other racial and ethnic minorities.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" with its story of the systematic killing of a racial minority to siphon away their wealth for a second time makes a different, darker truth about aspects of our country's past impossible to ignore. Just when you think you've gotten to the bottom of the darkness, there's always more.