Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


"Betty" by Tiffany McDaniel

There are two kinds of family dramas: Those that rip your heart out and those that leave you scratching your head wondering what you missed.

“Betty” by Tiffany McDaniel is a shoo-in for the first category, working both as a beautifully drawn picture of a little-known corner of the United States and a dark and disturbing portrait of how mental illness and abuse can echo through generations.

Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments