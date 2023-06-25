There are two kinds of family dramas: Those that rip your heart out and those that leave you scratching your head wondering what you missed.
“Betty” by Tiffany McDaniel is a shoo-in for the first category, working both as a beautifully drawn picture of a little-known corner of the United States and a dark and disturbing portrait of how mental illness and abuse can echo through generations.
It spans decades in the story of a family with an Indigenous father and a white mother in the small town of Breathed in the Appalachian region of Ohio. Told with gorgeous, poetic language, it tells the coming of age of Betty, one of the middle children and who most closely resembles her non-white father. She talks about struggles with racist bullying, her love of nature, a budding interest in writing and her father’s way of showing his love through stories. But, don’t fool yourself, there’s more to this book than a simple story of a mixed-race girl coming into herself.
As you progress further into the book, it delves into the darkness of this family and how cycles of abuse repeat themselves. In some places, it reads like a love letter to the mountains and in others, it creeps into your heart like a horror story. If you’re bothered by intensely emotional scenes of abuse, beware. This is an intense read.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
I won’t spoil one of the main plot points here, but there are several things this book gets right about intra-family abuse that many books seem to misunderstand. When news stories break of how a family member abused another family member for years before they were brought to justice, people inevitably wonder how it was possible for the problem to be kept secret for so long. Why didn’t anyone tell? Why didn’t anyone go to the police?
“Betty” perfectly nails the weight of shame and sexism that keep these dark acts behind closed doors for so long. This book never does much telling, but it shows a depth of pain and all of our various responses to it in shades of gray that most books only scrape the surface of.
Another unforgettable aspect of this is how accurately McDaniel portrays what it’s like to live with a mentally ill family member. In these families, not every day is a bad day. Not every moment is painful. And sometimes, the most heart-wrenching and traumatic moments are followed up by an afternoon of peace and sunlight. This normalizes the behavior and creates a strange ecosystem where hurtful acts will go on for decades because no one knows any different. It often takes someone leaving the family or some big upheaval to see the strangeness in what always seemed like everyday events.
I was stunned by this book and the strong, unique voice of Betty at its heart.
Margaret Carmel is a former reporter with the Idaho Press and an avid book lover. You can send her your book suggestions at mlc.carmel1@gmail.com.