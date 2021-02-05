There are few places more joyous than a drag show.
Between the lights, high energy music and the over the top glitz and glamor, it’s no wonder drag shows have gone mainstream around the world. These shows, put on by drag artists who use makeup and clothes to exaggerate the appearance of gender, have always been a mainstay at LGBTQ clubs and events. But after growing advocacy and visibility in the queer community, they have become a popular pastime for anyone, regardless of their gender or sexual identity.
Poet Dean Atta captures all of the magic of drag shows and the power of performance in finding yourself in his 2019 young adult novel “The Black Flamingo.” Written in verse, the book tells the story of a young man growing up in London struggling with growing up gay and mixed-race in a majority white community. Michael starts out as unsure of himself, but he ends up a burgeoning young college student who discovers the power of drag shows to bend the conventions of gender in an empowering way.
Like a blooming flower, the book starts out with a pretty simple story and language, but in the second half Atta really hits his stride with more lyrical poems addressing complex questions about the bounds of gender, sexuality and staying true to yourself. He explores a broad range of conflicting emotions and asks his readers to question society’s conventions, all in a book short enough to blow through in one sitting.
Atta, a half Jamaican, half Cypriot black gay man from the U.K himself, artfully uses the style of writing in verse to make his story accessible to young readers while still opening deep wells of emotion and unboxing tough concepts. Stories about POC and LGBTQ characters often only tell stories with tragic endings, so reading a story with such a celebratory message and a raucous ending is revelatory. It’s no wonder the book won the Stonewall Book Award in 2020 in the children and young adult’s category.
Books with LGBTQ characters were on the shelves when I was a high schooler, but I don’t remember coming across any stories addressing gender and all of the different ways you can express yourself. It’s only been in recent years that society, and various art forms, has started to unpack the complexities of identity and breaking down the gender binary as we know it. This book joins a new tradition of storytelling about how to be yourself in a world remaking what it means to be a man, a woman or “something you’ll never understand,” as Prince would say.
He also delightfully captures the inclusive and downright fun spirit of drag shows. I haven’t been to a drag show since I graduated college, but after I put this book down I was overwhelmed with nostalgia and itching to get back to one as soon as the pandemic ends. The raw energy from the performers and the crowd cheering them on as they lip-sync, pull off ambitious dance moves in high heels and make side-splitting jokes is unmatched.
Anyone can enjoy this book, but if you have a young reader in your life contending with their own gender identity or sexuality, this book should definitely find its way into their hands.