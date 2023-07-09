Like all of the best stories, this one takes place in Idaho.
The Gem State is a rough and tumble state now and it was even more rough and tumble in its earliest days. The rugged mountains were dotted with small mining towns of entrepreneurs and adventurers seeking their fortune and their own way in the world. This spirit of leaving convention behind and doing things your own way, which became the Idaho Way, powered the state into the intensely independent place it is today. No matter who you are, where you come from or who you vote for, Idahoans like to blaze their own trail.
“Moving the Millers’ Minnie Moore Mine Mansion,” a new children’s book from famous multi-genre master Dave Eggers, artfully captures a goofy story from Idaho’s past and our hard-headed determination. The beautifully illustrated book tells the true story of the origins of a silver mine in the Blaine County town of Bellevue and a Victorian house built by its owner for his wife. But, after he dies she has to find another way to make a living so she starts pig farming on the property. And after she gets a scolding for pigs not being allowed within city limits, instead of giving up she moves the house to the outskirts and keeps on with her livestock business.
The writing is breezy and chock full of little asides about vocabulary word meanings and all of the special things we love about Idaho. The illustrations are also not to be missed. They’re done in a style reminiscent of Chinese woodblock prints, with the buildings, Bellevue’s occupants and animals presented in profile with tiny details about the wild west life poked into every corner. The sepia color scheme gives an old-west feeling with little pops of color that perfectly fit with the tone of the story and its setting.
If you’re looking for a new book to add to your family’s library or to gift to an Idahoan friend, this is a great pick.