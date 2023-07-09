MovingThemillersMinnieMooreMineMansion.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Like all of the best stories, this one takes place in Idaho.

The Gem State is a rough and tumble state now and it was even more rough and tumble in its earliest days. The rugged mountains were dotted with small mining towns of entrepreneurs and adventurers seeking their fortune and their own way in the world. This spirit of leaving convention behind and doing things your own way, which became the Idaho Way, powered the state into the intensely independent place it is today. No matter who you are, where you come from or who you vote for, Idahoans like to blaze their own trail.

Recommended for you

Load comments