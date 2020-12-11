There’s a particular corner of rural southeastern Virginia that remains stuck in time.
As a high schooler, I spent several early mornings driving to Mathews County, located on an isolated peninsula sticking out into the Chesapeake Bay, for sporting events. Once you leave the interstate, you rapidly disappear into stretches of farmland shrouded in mist, passing one-lane dirt roads leading into stands of trees and empty, rambling farmhouses. It’s the type of place where you’re surprised your smartphone still works.
I haven’t been there in nearly a decade, but it was instantly recognizable as the inspiration behind S.A. Cosby’s blistering crime story “Blacktop Wasteland.” The action-packed story follows Beauregard “Bug” Montage and his final foray into the world of professional heist getaway driving to catch up on bills before he’s forced to shutter his business and loses his family income. But, like always seems to happen, his financial struggles suck him deeper into the criminal underworld than he ever planned for.
“Blacktop Wasteland” is more than a simple story about One Last Job with unforgettable action, though. Cosby dives deep into Bug’s life as a Black man trying to make it in rural America and the pressures on him as a father and a business owner to make it on the straight and narrow with the deck stacked against him. Often American fiction about poverty depicts rural struggles as white and urban ones as otherwise, but here Cosby flips the tired script and builds a vibrant Black community set in a struggling corner of American farm country.
Cosby’s setting is impressively drawn. As a longtime resident of the region, I loved his nods local readers would recognize, like a joke about the “investigative” journalism segment on a popular local news channel, a gripping car chase on Interstate 64 outside of Newport News and descriptions of the empty industrial parks dotting rural Virginia. His world-building is lovely, and so is how he uses that economic bleakness to mold the decisions Bug makes.
But, for all my delight in his detailed setting and Bug’s struggles, you can’t look past the biggest draw of “Blacktop Wasteland:” the action. Some parts of this book read like "Fast and Furious" come to life, from the opening car chase on a desolate stretch of country roads to a nail-biting heist with "Ocean’s 11"-style precision. This is the type of action writing we don’t often see in an era where thrillers dotted with violence against women, murders set in nondescript subdivisions and brutal serial killers dominate the market.
For all of its rip-roaring action, Cosby also masters the art of subtly making his point. He doesn’t hit the reader over the head with long speeches about desperation, living in a de facto segregated community or why otherwise good people slip back into a life crime. He simply shows you. And just as his world is complex and multifaceted, so is Bug. He hugs his wife, plays with his children and works hard in his auto repair business, but we also see him commit acts of violence and long for the adrenaline rush of getaway driving.
Too often crime fiction is fixated on the glamour of illegal acts themselves, instead of turning a broader eye to the world in which those choices occur. And once you do so, it raises important questions about why we have crime, who commits it and what should happen to them when it’s all over.
“Blacktop Wasteland” addresses these questions, but it also offers readers a complex picture of a corner of the country they might have forgotten all wrapped up in gripping action scenes you won’t want to put down.