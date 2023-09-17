While Idaho Slept

"While Idaho Slept: The Hunt for Answers in the Murders of Four College Students" by Boise-based author J. Reuben Appelman will be available Oct. 3.

All Idahoans remember the sick feeling in their stomach when they first heard about the King Road murders.

At first, we were all confused. There were media reports telling University of Idaho students to avoid the area of the now-notorious three-story home where the murders took place due to "an unconscious person," which then slowly turned into reports of the deaths of four students. It was more than 24 hours after the murders that we even learned how they died: knifed to death in the early hours of a crisp November 2022 morning.

