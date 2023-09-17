All Idahoans remember the sick feeling in their stomach when they first heard about the King Road murders.
At first, we were all confused. There were media reports telling University of Idaho students to avoid the area of the now-notorious three-story home where the murders took place due to "an unconscious person," which then slowly turned into reports of the deaths of four students. It was more than 24 hours after the murders that we even learned how they died: knifed to death in the early hours of a crisp November 2022 morning.
And now, less than a year after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin died violently in an off-campus house and before suspect Bryan Kohberger has gone to trial, a book is set to hit shelves about the world-famous case. "While Idaho Slept: The Hunt for Answers in the Murders of Four College Students" by J. Reuben Appelman, a Boise-based author, will be available to the public on Oct. 3. Unlike Appelman's other book, "The Kill Jar" chasing a cold case from the 1970s in Detroit, this book is far from a look back into the past. It details a fresh wound in a community still awaiting justice served.
It's clear that in writing this book Appelman wanted to center the lives of the victims. The middle section of the book has multiple chapters devoted to the lives of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin, citing comments made by their loved ones, friends and acquaintances at their memorial services, to the press and to Appelman himself in interviews he conducted. He doesn't let you lose sight of the youth of these students with his detailed descriptions of their carefree social media posts, late-night visits from the cops for party noise violations and their dashed hopes for the future.
But, despite all of the care and attention toward honoring the dead, this book feels grossly incomplete. Almost its entirety is sourced from already public legal documents filed in the case, news reports gathered by local, regional and national journalists, press conferences by the Moscow Police Department and videos meticulously combed over by Redditors and other social media users. Idahoans who have been inundated with discussion and news updates on this case for months will likely find themselves underwhelmed by what is offered here in terms of new revelations about the investigation, the deaths themselves and the suspect, Kohberger. If you're looking for something you haven't already read on the case before after exhaustively searching, you will not find it here.
Its publication pre-trial leaves many central questions in the investigation unanswered, simply because by virtue of timing they are under seal by a judge-issued gag order and kept close to the vest due to the investigative and prosecutorial process. Did Kohberger really send Instagram messages to one of the victims, or is that a rumor? Did the police find anything incriminating on his computer? What about all of the reddish-brown stains around his apartment? Did they test positive for blood or was it something else with a perfectly normal explanation? And, most importantly, what exactly is Kohberger going to say for himself?
The story of the deaths of these four students in a community that long prided itself on being safe and secure, the work to catch their killer and all of the furor from the true-crime media invasion deserves to be told. Law enforcement officials from all three levels of government, crime lab technicians, journalists, the University of Idaho staff and other state officials burned the midnight oil for what felt like an eternity trying to hold a scared community together and keep people informed as a killer walked among them. However, the timing of this book's publication didn't leave enough room for the whole truth to be made available.
Appelman is to be commended for his work to do his home state of Idaho justice in this book, but I'd skip this one unless you haven't been avidly following the news and want to catch up on what we already know about the disturbing killings.