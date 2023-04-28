Family dramas are complicated. It can sometimes be difficult to bring yourself to care about the most intimate of problems in the most intimate groups of people.
This is fully on display in the 2021 bestseller "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller. It's a complex and painful family drama set in the deep woods of Cape Cod over the course of a little over 24 hours in the waning light of late summer. It starts when Elle gets up from the table with her mother and beloved husband Peter to go out into the dark yard and sleep with her childhood friend Jonas for the first time.
From there, the book follows the day after and her agonizing decision whether to leave her husband for Jonas or stay with Peter and keep her family whole. Between present-day agonizing over the decision, the book flits back and tells the story of Elle's traumatic childhood and the pivotal event of how her life intertwined with Jonas forever.
Cowley Heller's descriptive writing of "The Paper Palace," the raggedy beachside camp Elle has spent every summer of her life, and the surrounding woods is pitch-perfect. She nails the beauty of the buzzing bugs, the network of kettle ponds and the deer trails linking their home with their neighbors.
But, before the darker details of the story were revealed, I kept reading the crush of details about Elle's childhood, her mother's different marriages and more, wondering 'Why wasn't this a short story?' It felt like the details were so vast without much payoff, especially since Elle's character seemed to take a backseat to the description of her world and the struggles of her family. If you're not a patient reader, I would skip this one. You're likely to put it down early.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
It grew on me, though, once Elle's recollections turned to her teenage years and the horror of abuse she suffered — and the cycle of trauma she was still dealing with came into the picture, I understood what this book was about. As it went on, the story picked up steam and more and more pieces fell into place, showing me why this decision whether to stay in her marriage agonized her so and how the stakes were so much higher than a typical affair.
I won't go into details here, but if you aren't interested in reading descriptions of sex-related abuse, this one should also be taken up with caution. It shows a deeply true story of what familial abuse looks like, and that is not a pretty thing to witness up close. Heller pulls no punches.
When I got into the final quarter, I was stunned by the subtlety of the storytelling and how all of the pieces of the past and present came together. The ending isn't as crystal clear, but if you read between the lines you can see all of the paths that lead to the result and the small ways that contributed to Elle making her final choice, despite her not outright telling the reader a whole lot in the final moments of the novel.
It's masterful and by the end I was entranced by this messy, dark family narrative. If you enjoy challenging family dramas, this should be on your radar.