TheMagnoliaPalace.jpeg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Let's admit it, we've all fantasized about spending the night exploring an art museum.

Every time I go to a museum I can't help but think about what it would be like to go in the bathroom around closing time, climb on top of the toilet so no one could see my feet and wait for everyone to lock up before having the place to myself. It's an image that has stuck in my mind for 20 years after reading the children's classic "The Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler."

Recommended for you

Load comments