Let's admit it, we've all fantasized about spending the night exploring an art museum.
Every time I go to a museum I can't help but think about what it would be like to go in the bathroom around closing time, climb on top of the toilet so no one could see my feet and wait for everyone to lock up before having the place to myself. It's an image that has stuck in my mind for 20 years after reading the children's classic "The Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler."
I imagine if you also read the book about two children who run away from home to live at the Metropolitan Museum of Art you think about it, too. If you're a regular reader of this column by this point, I expect you're a little mad in some of the same ways I am.
If you're prone to this impulse, and even if you're not, "The Magnolia Palace" by Fiona Davis is a delightful historical fiction novel about the famous, but slightly off the beaten path, New York City Gilded Age Mansion-turned art museum the Frick Collection. It spans two timelines: one set in 1919 when the mansion near Central Park was still home to the Frick family and another in 1966 when it had become a museum. The flipping back and forth between the past and a more modern timeline might be a tried and true historical fiction formula, but it makes for quick and satisfying reading here.
In the first timeline, Lilly, a famous statue model known to the world by her muse name "Angelica" is struggling to make ends meet after her mother dies in the Spanish Flu pandemic. She flees a murder scene in her apartment building as a suspect, and, while seeking literally any other option, ends up accidentally working as Helen Clay Frick's private secretary. She has no experience, but she quickly learns the ropes of the mansion, its staff and her cantankerous employer.
The second timeline follows Veronica, an aspiring more modern-day style fashion model, on assignment at the Frick Collection in the mid 1960s. There she meets Joshua, the museum's Black intern, as they follow mysterious clues while trapped inside the mansion during a snowstorm. These modern-day narrators end up on a treasure hunt searching for a way for Veronica to make her wish for fortune and for Joshua to make his way in the art world, all while trying to unravel the truth behind an infamous murder in the Frick family.
Having both timelines set in the past made for interesting reading, instead of one modern story that felt more dull in comparison. Both sides of the story give fascinating descriptions of the Frick mansion, the art the family collected and how it eventually became displayed. It's a well-detailed and fun romp through the famous museum, even if you've never visited yourself. I found myself Googling famous rooms and artworks to see them for myself while I was reading.
Having two fish out of water narrators struggling with how to survive around wealth they aren't accustomed to also while in such an opulent setting and watching the Frick family fall apart while surrounded by a fortune fits the Gilded Age so well. It's really satisfying to see how small details from one story carry over to the other as you move through the pages.
The ending wraps things up a little too neatly for my taste, but it's a great romp through art history.