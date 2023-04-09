Want to try yoga, but don’t know how to get started? It’s easy. Let me help.
Yoga is an ancient tradition, dating back thousands of years. Sounds intimidating? It doesn’t have to be. Approximately 300 million people worldwide practice yoga. And, according to Harvard Health, approximately 36 million people in the United States practice yoga. You can, too.
Yoga is the union of the body, breath, mind, and spirit. It is an opportunity to connect with self and find peace. Yoga is self-care. Yoga feels good.
During a yoga class, you will combine yoga postures and movement with attention to your breath. Yoga is for everybody and no level of flexibility is needed. Yoga focuses your attention on your body’s abilities in the present moment. Yoga develops inner awareness.
According to John Hopkins Medicine, yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Scientific research suggests yoga is incredibly beneficial to our overall well-being and has been shown to:
Improve flexibility
Increase strength
Reduce inflammation
Boost immunity
Reduce anxiety
Relieve stress
Reduce blood pressure
Promote better posture and body awareness
Increase bone health
Quiet the mind
Yoga is a place to physically, mentally and emotionally heal. Yoga builds strength and flexibility for the body, offers quiet and calm for the mind, and healing for the heart.
You can find yoga classes at many different types of locations in our community, including studios, gyms, fitness clubs, community centers and the YMCA. And yoga can be found in some unlikely places. Today, even wineries, breweries and garden centers offer yoga classes!
National Institute of Health recommends studying under a qualified instructor. If you are headed to a class, best to start with a beginner’s class, or check with the instructor on whether their class is right for you. There are many different types of yoga, and it is best to find the right fit. You can do that by talking with the instructor or trying out different types of beginner classes.
There are also numerous yoga classes online. If starting online, check the credentials of the instructor. Start with a gentle beginner’s class to get a basic understanding of poses and breathing techniques. To keep yourself safe, never do anything that doesn’t feel good to you. There should be no pain in yoga.
So, how do you go to a yoga class? With an open mind. No judgment, especially of self. Allow yoga to give you the opportunity for stillness, self-exploration and loving-kindness to self. What better way to spend your time? Go ahead and get started. Yoga is waiting for you.
Mary Mandell is Co-Founder of Yoga for Good, and is passionate about connecting yoga and community. She is a 500-hour Certified Yoga Instructor. You can contact her at: marymandell3@gmail.com.