Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Want to try yoga, but don’t know how to get started? It’s easy. Let me help.

Yoga is an ancient tradition, dating back thousands of years. Sounds intimidating? It doesn’t have to be. Approximately 300 million people worldwide practice yoga. And, according to Harvard Health, approximately 36 million people in the United States practice yoga. You can, too.

Mary Mandell is Co-Founder of Yoga for Good, and is passionate about connecting yoga and community. She is a 500-hour Certified Yoga Instructor. You can contact her at: marymandell3@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments