The New Year often brings resolutions for achieving health and fitness goals. But as we begin 2021, continued measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 make it difficult to keep up with the recommended physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes per week while maintaining proper social distancing. Many gyms remain closed or have restrictions on their use and some folks don’t want to work out in close quarters. You can still get the benefits of a gym workout while being safe.
Sedentary lifestyles lead to health risks such as cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes, increased stress levels, high blood pressure, obesity, and/or difficulty sleeping. To combat the negative effects of inactivity it remains a priority to increase daily activity levels. Finding ways to increase activity levels throughout the week has many benefits for overall health and wellness.
There are things you can do to achieve immediate health benefits, including 30 minutes of daily moderate-to-vigorous aerobic activity such as brisk walking, bicycling or yoga. Increasing physical activity helps decrease anxiety, improve cognition, and boosts your overall mood. With more people working from home and limiting trips outside of the house, it can become easy to find our way to the couch instead of finding ways to be active and increase our heart rate. There are many safe ways to increase activity levels inside and out of the house that can make for a fun family or solo adventure.
The Treasure Valley is nestled within a wealth of parks, foothills trails, and greenbelt paths that are easily accessible for all fitness levels. It’s easy to find nearby parks and recreational areas; The City of Boise website is one resource for finding parks, trails and more.
If the cold winter days prevent a trip outside, consider finding ways to be active indoors. There are a plenty of free online workout videos but not all come from licensed health professionals, so take caution when searching online for a reputable source.
Companies like Fitbit, Lifetime Fitness, and Lululemon all provide a variety of free, reputable workout videos that include yoga, cardio workouts, and weight training that you can find online.
Even without the internet there are many ways to increase activity levels at home. Try doing exercises like standing squats, jumping jacks, pushups, or running in place to get your heart rate elevated. It is important to understand that we all have different physical abilities but know that anything we can do to get our bodies moving is important and beneficial for our shortand long-term health.
These are just a few examples of ways to get your body moving and increase your activity levels. Set 30 minutes aside at the start, middle, or end of the workday to prioritize physical activity. If you are working from home, try setting a reminder on your phone or work calendar to get up and move. Try to limit the amount of time spent sitting during the day. A 30-minute brisk walk a day can lead to improved health benefits such as; decreased stress levels, improved cognition, and most importantly decreased risk of serious health conditions.
Make your health a priority and set aside time to get your body moving!