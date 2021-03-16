For many people a new year brings resolutions to reprioritize their health and this year it is even more important to focus on heart health as we navigate through the pandemic. 2020 brought its share of extra stress and worry, more isolation and plenty of time sitting idle. Studies show that patients are not as likely to see their doctor during the pandemic, yet heart disease hasn’t gone anywhere. It doesn’t stop during a pandemic.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women. Every 36 seconds an American dies from heart disease. It’s easy to put off taking care of our heart health but with 50 percent of adults affected by heart disease, you may be at risk without even knowing it.
Below is a list of risk factors for heart disease. If these describe you, it’s probably a good idea to schedule a checkup with your doctor.
- Overweight — Obesity is one of the leading causes of heart disease.
- Over 50 — As we age, our risk for heart disease increases.
- Smoking — Smokers have nearly twice the risk for heart attacks as non-smokers.
- High blood pressure — Untreated high blood pressure is a major factor in heart disease and should be treated with help from your doctor.
- Sedentary lifestyle — If your job has you sitting most of the day, you’re at an elevated risk.
- High stress — Stressful workplaces, family life, and lack of sleep can all contribute to heart disease.
- Alcohol — Regular drinking of alcohol can contribute to high blood pressure.
- Family history — Shared genetic and environmental factors can make you more susceptible to heart disease.
Although heart disease is deadly, it is preventable and manageable in many situations. It’s important to stay on top of any symptoms you may experience and visit with your provider about any concerns.
If you need to schedule a checkup, Saint Alphonsus has implemented comprehensive safety protocols such as temperature checks, mandatory masks, social distancing and personal protective equipment to ensure your visit is safe. And if you still feel uncertain, you can check with your doctor to see if virtual appointments are an option for you. A virtual visit will allow you to visit with your doctor from the comfort of your own home.
What can you do to protect your heart?
- Be active — Even if this means a short walk around the house or outside. Try to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day.
- Eat healthier — Have a glass of water instead of soda. Make a home-cooked meal instead of grabbing fast food. Small choices can have a big impact.
- Quit smoking — Smoking has been linked to many health problems, including heart disease. Saint Alphonsus offers a free program to help you quit. Visit
- for more information.
- Sleep Right — Getting 8 hours of sleep a night will help lessen stress.
Remember, when your heart doesn’t get the care it needs, serious problems can develop. Understand the conditions that affect your heart and the habits that can help prevent or manage them. Taking action will help you keep your ticker in top shape. Request an appointment today, visit saintalphonsus.org/request-heart-appointment.