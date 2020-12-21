The first COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in the U.S. and distribution started last week.
This vaccine represents a very real ray of hope in the nine-month fight against this virus. Vaccines are critically important to slowing community spread and eventually ending a pandemic. Once enough people are immune, either through natural immunity or vaccination, we can begin the return of life as we used to know it. With the Spanish flu of 1918, it took almost three years before people were able to gather together again, stop using masks, etc. We have the potential to accomplish that in about a year and a half due to remarkable scientific achievements.
What is different about these vaccines and how were they developed so rapidly?
The first two to receive FDA approval, made by Pfizer and Moderna, are mRNA vaccines. While this is the first time that mRNA technology has been used in vaccines, the technology has been around for over a decade. mRNA is a message that instructs our cells to make a harmless protein called the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 illness. Once the protein is made, the mRNA is destroyed. It never enters the nucleus of our cell or alters our DNA. Our immune system then recognizes that protein and builds immunity to it. Then, if we are exposed to the real coronavirus, we are able to fight it off.
These vaccines were developed because scientists had a couple of head starts. The technology had already been developed and this coronavirus is similar enough to the previous SARS virus, that researchers were able to map the genetic material more quickly.
Finally, they did not skip any steps in the clinical trials and the clinical trials were much larger than usual. Once the early results looked good, both companies started the manufacturing process so they would have a supply ready to go once the vaccine was approved. The results of the trials were even better than anyone had hoped with 94-95% effectiveness and in those few cases where a vaccine recipient become ill with COVID-19, only one had severe illness requiring hospitalization.
Each of these vaccines require two doses about a month apart, with some benefit after the first dose, but maximum benefit about two weeks after the second dose. The prioritization process for who gets the vaccine has been developed at the national level by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, then adapted by each state as needed. In our state, the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the governor and he makes the final decisions. We know we will eventually be able to offer vaccine to anyone who wants one, but early on, we will have limited supplies and are focusing on frontline and essential workers and people at highest risk of severe disease.
Additional vaccines are in trials now and should become available in January. The healthcare community is thrilled to see these vaccines become available. We finally have some hope after nine very long and difficult months. But we want to caution everyone that we cannot let our guard down until community spread slows. Continue wearing your mask, keeping physical distance, cleaning surfaces, and self-quarantining if you are ill. We are close to the end, but not quite there yet!
For more information visit cdc.gov or coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Stay safe!
Dr. A. Patrice Burgess, MD, is Executive Medical Director at Saint Alphonsus Health System and the Chair of the Governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee.