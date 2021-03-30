While COVID-19 has altered the way we live our lives, one thing should remain constant — the importance of staying healthy and preventing disease.
Colon and rectal cancer (colorectal cancer) is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the second most common cause of cancer deaths when men and women are combined.
This year in the United States, an estimated 104,270 adults will be diagnosed with colon cancer and 45,230 adults will be diagnosed with rectal cancer. In Idaho, it’s estimated that nearly 700 people will be diagnosed this year. However, there is good news — colorectal cancer is almost totally preventable by routine screening examinations.
The American Cancer Society recently recommended that adults without a family history should begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45. When cancer is detected and treated in the earliest stages, between 80-90% of colorectal cancer patients return to normal health. Unfortunately, Idaho ranks 40th in the country for colorectal cancer screenings.
Did you know that the most common “symptom” is no symptom? Since there are very few symptoms associated with colorectal cancer, regular screening is essential. Screening is beneficial for two main reasons:
1. Colorectal cancer is preventable if polyps that lead to cancer are detected and removed.
2. If detected in its early stages it is curable, often with surgery alone and no additional treatment needed.
Did you know that colorectal cancer rates are increasing in patients younger than 50? Despite the improvements in the overall new colorectal cancer rates, a study from the National Cancer Institute’s SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results) Program, Colorectal Cancer Registry found that the new cases of patients younger than 50 years have been increasing.
The unsettling part of this is that we do not presently know why. Although genetics play the largest role in who contracts Colorectal cancer, there are factors that can increase your risk. They include obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, a diet high in red meat and processed foods, smoking, your age (more common after 50), and your personal or family history.
Besides screenings, the best prevention is to maintain a healthy weight, stay active, eat smart and don’t smoke.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Don’t delay — talk to your healthcare provider about getting your colonoscopy and prevent this disease with routine follow-up screening, healthy diet and exercise — and make sure that after COVID-19 you’ll have a use for all that extra toilet paper.