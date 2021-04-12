Spring brings flowers, outdoor activities and … sprained ankles.
As vaccinations help signal promise of a future beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, and as we emerge from our winter inactivity, many of us will start playing tennis, jogging and going for runs. It’s also a time to be aware of our foot and ankle health and injury prevention.
Approximately two million ankle sprains occur in the United States every year. That’s approximately four sprains per minute seen by a doctor; there are many more, but people don’t always seek medical care. In cases of severe strains or injuries, a visit to a specialized clinic like the Coughlin Foot and Ankle Clinic at Saint Alphonsus, may be necessary for treatment.
There are things you can do before heading out for a jog or activity to prevent ankle sprains:
• Make sure you are wearing the appropriate footwear for the activity. That means running shoes which are in good condition for running, and hiking shoes for hiking. Check the soles for uneven wear and replace your shoes if necessary.
• Stretch. A short, five-minute session before you exercise should do the trick. Make sure you don’t stretch with a “bouncing motion.”
• Start slow. A gentle, slow jog for a few minutes on level ground is best to warm up your muscles. Don’t push things and go out for a 15-mile run the first time out. Gradually build up to longer runs over several weeks.
• Be careful when running down steep grades. I see many injuries when a runner is going downhill.
• Don’t run in the street. Many runners think, wrongly, that running on asphalt is better for their feet and ankles than running on concrete. There’s no truth to that, as the hard surface of the concrete sidewalk is canceled by the cushion built into running shoes. Chances are you’ll run a greater risk of being hit by a car when running in the road. It is much safer to run on the sidewalk or on the Greenbelt.
The most common ankle sprains are called lateral sprains, which are on the outside of the ankle. This is where the ligament that supports the ankle are stretched, or partially or completely torn.
If you experience an injury, treatment is generally ice, rest, compression, and elevation. Put ice on your ankle, wrap it and elevate it. An ankle sprain should get better within about four weeks.
If pain persists and it doesn’t improve, then you should contact a specialist.
Occasionally, you hear about a “high ankle sprain.” LeBron James recently was in the news after suffering such an injury. It’s much more severe and can put even a well-conditioned athlete out of action for weeks. A high ankle sprain is an injury to the ligaments that hold the tibia (the shin bone) to the fibula (the smaller bone of the leg above the ankle). A high ankle sprain should be cared for by a specialist.
While most ankle sprains get better on their own, a sprain can injure not only the ligaments, but can also cause injury to the cartilage, tendons, bone and sometimes a combination of these structures. Surgery is generally recommended when someone develops an unstable ankle or feels like the ankle rolls easily. An ankle sprain also warrants further investigation if there’s continued pain that doesn’t improve after a month or so of an injury.
Take advantage of the nice spring weather and get outside. Be safe and considerate to your fellow neighbors with appropriate distancing. But take a few simple precautions to protect yourself against ankle sprains to ensure a lifetime of good foot and ankle health!