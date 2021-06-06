There were so many great stories and angles to cover in order to capture the 2021 Indianapolis 500 race. This year’s running of the Indy 500 included a mix of older drivers (eight drivers over the age of 40) as well as an infusion of young drivers (three drivers 22 or younger). The race featured female Swedish driver Simona De Silvestra and her team that included four female pit crew members of the seven over-the-wall crewmates. De Silvestra had to survive Bump Day last weekend in order to start at the back of the field in 33rd place.
I could fill pages on how different things were for this year’s 500. Due to Covid protocols, attendance was limited to 135,000 (out of a capacity of around 400,000). Because of this, fans had two vacant seats on either side of their group. For most spectators, the empty adjacent seats provided resting spots for their coolers of beer, but the only kind of beer my cooler featured was of the root variety. You see, I got to bring my 7-year-old son to his first Indy 500. Both naturalized Hoosiers, Miles and I felt magnetically drawn to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Mecca of motorsport.
With one foot in Covid-world and the other getting back to the things we did in the “before times,” the 105th running of the “greatest spectacle in racing” found drivers and fans alike at the intersection of how things have been since March 2020 and a point where “back to normal” seems closer than ever.
Not only did the limited capacity change the atmosphere of this year’s race, but the unseasonably cool weather threw the racing teams and fans a curveball. Usually, the Memorial Day weekend tradition boasts temperatures near 90 degrees, but the temperature at the Speedway struggled to hit 70, with early-arriving fans experiencing temperatures in the mid-40s. Because of the cool weather, fans donned more jeans than jean shorts, or “jorts,” as they’re known colloquially.
However, once the festivities began, the unusual circumstances faded as Indy’s long-held traditions returned. U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets flew over the Speedway prior to the charge for drivers to start their engines. We heard a commanding rendition of “Back Home Again in Indiana.” The yard of bricks beckoned the field of 33 drivers.
As the drivers gathered in eleven rows of three, the green flag dropped and things felt — normal. Fans roared as local Noblesville, Indiana resident Connor Daly led for 40 laps. Indianapolis hometown son Ed Carpenter, who started in fourth place, fell back to the middle of the field before charging back to a fifth-place finish. My son’s favorite racer, Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske, qualified in a lackluster 26th position, but carved his way through the field in his highlighter yellow number 22 Menards car to finish on the podium in 3rd place.
The 2020 race, which was held in August with no fans, ended under a yellow flag after a crash by Spencer Pigot allowed Takuma Sato to earn his second Indy win. After a lackluster finish with no fans to cheer them on last year, the 2021 race was absolutely electric. Forty-six-year-old fan-favorite Hélio Castroneves, who had previously won the 500 three times, dueled 24-year-old Álex Palou, trading the lead around turns and along straightaways over the final laps. It was Castroneves who took the checkered flag after passing Palou with two laps to go. Castroneves crossed the yard of bricks in first place, capturing his record-tying fourth 500 victory.
For a race that started under strange circumstances, the veteran passed one of the young guys to take the win. Naturally, Castroneves climbed the chain-link fence like Spider-Man, as is his tradition when he wins at Indy. Also keeping with tradition, he received the winner’s wreath around his neck, took a big swig of milk and received a kiss on the cheek from the 500 Festival Queen. After that, Castroneves and the upstart Ohio-based Meyer Shank Racing crew kissed the yard of bricks, keeping up with the long-held tradition.
After a wild year, the 2021 Indy 500 offered a glimpse of normalcy for the people who look forward to this annual Memorial Day weekend event. It seems as though things are back on track.