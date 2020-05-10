Lots of folks are finding they have a little extra time in these strange days of confinement. Want to create something lasting that will make a difference to your family in the future? How about writing a memoir? No cost involved here, just an investment of time and thought and a quiet corner in which to write. Doesn’t need to become a huge book, just a few pages would be great. Bonus: it can be a lot of fun to travel through your memories especially since right now, few of us can travel anywhere else!
As a memoir writer, you are collecting and writing a collection of your personal experiences, not chronicling every detail of your life.You are the protagonist and the author so you may choose what to share and what to overlook. Stories rich in humor, those invigorated by love, stories of challenges, stories tinged by sadness and loss, those of failures and successes. Such stories contain the essence of living and your personal stories may help your kids and grandkids and others navigate their own journeys through life.
So, begin by jumping into your recollections and identify those experiences that are vivid in your memory. Consider turning points in your life like a specific challenge that you overcame, or perhaps a specific experience that set you on the track to a particular career. Maybe you’d like to write about your wedding day, or becoming a parent for the first time. Or maybe a death of a loved one sent you reeling and forced a change of direction.
Choose an experience that seems to be particularly vivid in your mind, and pretend a friend asked you about that experience.
Now get your pen moving. Assume you are writing a letter to the friend who asked about that experience. Tell him/her what led up to the event or situation about which he/she asked. Your reader will want to know where you were, who was there and how things transpired. Then tell why it mattered, what you learned and how it affected your future. Forget editing.
It has its place, but much later. Trying to edit as you write is likely to interrupt your thoughts and block the flow of your story. Got one story on paper? Good for you. Consider it a sketch to be polished later. Set it aside and select another event from your list. Travel there and repeat the writing as before.
When you have amassed a collection of your stories you may choose to put them in chronological order. Often memoirs feature only a portion of one’s life with just references to other years. Writer Ruth Riechel did just that in her memoir, "Save Me the Plums," which focuses on her years working for Conde Nast and editing Gourmet Magazine. Similarly, Michelle Obama did that in her book, "Becoming," which includes references to her childhood, but focuses primarily on her life with husband, Barack, in the years leading up to, and during, his presidency.
Memoir is a popular genre these days and bookshelves and audio book editions are readily available. Reading one or two memoirs may trigger your own memory and lead you to writing about events, people, places and things that you have valued.
A little writing, a little reading. Good use of time during these unusual times. And hey, maybe your reflections on getting through this period of pandemic, with its isolation, and general uncertainty would make a good chapter in your memoir!