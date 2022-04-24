CALDWELL—Rob Griffitts-Harper, a junior at The College of Idaho, is one of 58 students nationwide to earn a 2022 Harry S. Truman Scholarship, becoming the fourth student from The College of Idaho to earn the rare distinction.
Griffitts-Harper, a Mountain View high school graduate and Boise native, was one of 189 finalists nationwide and the only one from an institution in the state of Idaho.
“I really did not expect to even be a finalist,” said Griffitts-Harper, who is double-majoring in history and Spanish. “Knowing that right after I graduate, I have an immediate job and a plan is pretty unique.”
Truman Scholars receive up to $30,000 for graduate or professional school, which Griffitts-Harper plans to use for law school. Immediately upon graduating from the College in the spring of 2023, Griffitts-Harper will go to Washington, D.C., to complete a professional internship as part of the Truman Scholarship before attending law school. Griffitts-Harper’s pursuit of the Truman Scholarship was strongly supported by Dr. Mee-Ae Kim, the Klara K Hansberger Endowed Professor of History at the College. Kim has advised and mentored Griffitts-Harper for three years.
“I don’t even know what the peak is for Rob,” Kim said of Griffitts-Harper. “I think we have an exciting time ahead to watch Rob grow and (to watch) Rob become an extraordinary leader.”
Griffitts-Harper’s application dealt with affordable housing, with this description from the Foundation’s list of Scholarship recipients: “Robyn is passionate about expanding access to housing and mitigating discrimination based on ability, race and sexual orientation. They plan to pursue a JD to represent clients at risk of eviction, experiencing homelessness, or facing discrimination, as well as to support community members through free or sliding-scale legal advice.”
The Truman Scholarship is designed for students who plan to pursue careers in public service. According to David Douglass, Provost and Dean of Faculty at the College, the Truman Scholarship is one of the top scholarships available in the country, along with Rhodes Scholarships and Goldwater Scholarships.