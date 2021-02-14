For Christians across the valley, Feb. 17 marks the start of Lent, a 40-day preparation for the sacred celebration of Easter. Lent is an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice the Lord made for each of us and take steps to bring our lives into harmony with His will.
In many cultures, Lent is a season for fasting or giving up things that might distract us from our goal of unity with God. Devout Christians might forego favorite foods, refrain from preferred pastimes, become more committed to serving others, or give up transgressions such as gossiping or strife. For many, Lent also is an invitation to strengthen faith through more devout study and prayer.
Because we all are human, these admirable measures often fall by the wayside after our Easter feast becomes a heartwarming memory. But what if they didn’t? What if we committed to making our temporary improvements more permanent?
Elder Terence M. Vinson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Presidency of the Seventy noted that, “We can feel enduring joy when our Savior and His gospel become the framework around which we build our lives.” In fact, he suggests we become “fair dinkum” in our efforts to become true disciples of the savior.
In his native country of Australia, fair dinkum is a term that describes being what we say we are — or in other words, being all-in when it comes to living our convictions. Elder Vinson concedes that being fair dinkum doesn’t mean we’ll always be successful, but it does mean we will experience the joy that comes from knowing our efforts are accepted by the Lord.
As children, our parents and teachers encouraged us to do our best when we believed we could not succeed. Even when that didn’t result in perfection, we experienced the warm glow of satisfaction that comes from a job well done. As a society, we also have an opportunity to put our best foot forward, to grow and improve in our actions and reactions toward one another.
It’s no secret that 2020, and now 2021, have been difficult times for our nation. Even here in the Treasure Valley we have seen contention and strife over political candidates, COVID response, the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, local control and more. Civility has been strained and friendships threatened. Social media has become a battleground as complete strangers promote rival opinions with increasing animosity and contempt.
But what if we chose to be fair dinkum in these and other associations? What if we chose love over dissension and faith over fear? What if we agreed to look and reach beyond our differences and treat one another with charity and kindness, acknowledging that the best efforts of others and ourselves sometimes fall short of the mark but bring us all closer to the love of Christ? What if we recognized that being fair dinkum, or true to ourselves, means also accepting the efforts and faults of others? How might that change the humanity with which we view those we disagree with?
Elder Vinson noted that “being half-hearted is not being fair dinkum! And God is not known for showering praise on the lukewarm.” To be all-in, and not half-hearted, we need to commit to finding ways to unite ourselves in doing good to all men. As a community we can do more together than we can alone. We must do as we are counseled in the Doctrine and Covenants, section 38, verse 7: “I say unto you, be one; and if ye are not one ye are not mine.” In the Gospel of Mark, we read similar counsel in chapter 3 verse 25: “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.”
This year, as we observe the Lenten season, I encourage each of us to find ways to turn our intentions toward God in inward and outward gestures of faith, to be fair dinkum in our actions and attitudes toward others. In these whole-hearted offerings is realized our greatest potential — unity with our divine creator.