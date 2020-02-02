At our church we have this saying, “Where brokenness belongs and the Living Hope restores.”
One of the reasons I was willing to come to this dot on the map more than a couple years ago, from the other side of the world, was because I heard about a staff and congregation that really believes it’s important to welcome people into fellowship, through both its worship and its service to others, in such a way that reflects the radical hospitality of Christ. These are some of the things that came to my mind on a recent run.
It was one of those running days that included many moody miles. Visited by hawks overhead, a graceful heron, and a majestic eagle, I watched as the latter of the three visitors, perched on a precarious branch, affording it the highest view possible. The clouds moved in gray hues as the sunlight peeked, from behind its covers, to spotlight ridges on the Owyhee foothills. Periodically, they glowed in stripes lit with lavender.
My runner’s high seems to always coincide with deep breaths and noticing the winter’s fingerprints of snow atop the ridges in the distance. This day was no different. The wind was strong, making the dark-water blues on the lake’s surface surge, motivating me to keep my heart rate up for the sake of warmth. It worked.
Sometimes, while moving over trails, I spot hunters coming out of the brush with their four-pawed comrades. Deep in thought my general stance, when I see a hunter emerge, is a mental high five. I find myself thinking something along the lines of, “Go Team!” We runners, hunters, fishermen, nature photographers and hikers, we are all just working to live our best life. We are all finding valuable, recreational activities to get us into the outdoors, away from all the things that keep our minds too preoccupied. We are all searching for productive ways to be present, work hard at things, set goals, and find balance.
It was with this general, collegial posture that I passed a hunter rolling his gear in a cart over the trails, out from the brush that day. My own four-pawed running buddy, a lean pit bull mix, joyfully wagged her tail at the sight of a passer-by. Who am I kidding, with the spirit animal of a puppy myself, I probably did the same. With a quick smile and “morning” I assumed that was the end of it. But I realized he said something else I couldn’t quite make out. If there is anything running affords you the time to do, it is the chance to chew on a mental puzzle, rolling it around and around in your mind for many minutes and miles. I plodded along thinking, “That’s funny, I could have sworn he said, ‘Go Home!’ Whatever does that mean?!”
It was at this time that I confessedly took full stock of what I had determined acceptable to wear. Things had been so busy at the church, as per my usual as children’s pastor, that I had managed to miss my laundry-day, the day prior. That was the reason I was wearing a burgundy long-sleeved shirt, a hot pink and gray hairband over my brow and ears, and black capri athletic pants that hit me too high on the calves for a snowy day. This last detail was the reason I had grabbed, at the very last minute, an old, puffy, bright red and blue winter vest (that my sons used to wear, before they became giants) and some long maroon hiking socks with bright pink stripes. I was a sight for sore eyes. Or rather a sight sore on the eyes. And I wondered if perhaps laying eyes on me, this hunter was certain that I was an import from somewhere on the coast.
Judging from the flat-affect look on his face, he had rolled up his welcome-mat some time ago. Mentally I was both laughing and mulling. Home. Go Home. This was ironic. Because, as I’ve told others before, it’s difficult to define what “home” is. I’m someone who’s been blessed with chances to live and serve people in different cities and countries. I am grateful that home continues to engulf more and more people, sights, sounds, cultures, tastes, languages, and friends. Each place I’ve welcomed into my life (and heart) has made me all the richer. I’ve carried new burdens and understood new challenges in each one as well. I’ve been surprised by the things I missed and surprised all the more by the things I realized I could do alright without.
Not because welcoming a new home ever makes it easier to say goodbye to another. It’s just that I’ve had the chance to invite people’s stories and experiences into my own life in such a way that grew me. Today, I fervently pray that those experiences grew others as well.
This brings me back to our church’s statement: “Where brokenness belongs and the Living Hope restores.”
When you look up the meaning of belonging you can find some definitions that suggest it’s all about “fitting in.” But I happen to love the definition that suggests belonging is instead about daring to feel like you are an important part of the whole group. Your longing, or longing to be-long, is met with a mutual fit, an orchestrated fit, into something way more vital than simply looking or sounding like as many people around you as possible. This kind of belonging, when divinely empowered, can become radical, over time, because it stretches so much higher and wider, longer and deeper, than an individual’s affinity with any passer-by. (It stretches longer, even longer, than the hilarious length of my hiking socks on my run that day.)
Christ’s love compels me to stretch outside of myself and throw out a welcome mat, including for the folks that look and sound different than me. You see, when “home” gets bigger the longings of my own heart are filled in ways I never saw coming. My reply to someone telling me to “go home!” undoubtedly becomes, “I already am.”
No matter where the Lord directs my steps, I find myself at home, belonging, as the Living Hope restores me, as he makes his home in me.